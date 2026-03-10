Rihanna's Home Swarmed By Police As Shooter Meets Her Fate

As of Monday afternoon, a heavy police presence remained at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills as officers continued to investigate Sunday's shooting at the property. In videos published by TMZ, yellow caution tape can be seen blocking off the street, while tons of officers patrol the area. When pressed for further details about the case, one officer remarks, "They haven't given me anything, but you can reach out to media relations."

Police have already made an arrest, taking a 35-year-old woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz into custody. They charged her with attempted murder, alleging that she used an assault rifle to fire several shots at Rihanna's house from her Tesla. Of the gunshots, one penetrated a wall of the home, while the others hit the gate and another vehicle parked in the driveway. She fled the scene afterward.

TMZ reports that Rihanna was at home at the time, but no one was injured. It remains unclear whether A$AP Rocky or their three children were there as well. They share two sons, Riot and RZA, as well as a daughter, Rocki. Rihanna has yet to comment on the shooting.

Ivana Ortiz's Facebook Posts

While authorities still haven't named a motive for the attack, Ortiz recently posted some bizarre messages about Rihanna on Facebook. "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," she wrote in one.

Rihanna isn't the only celebrity she's ranted about online, either. She also uploaded a concerning video of herself targeting Cardi B. "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B," she said. "You're supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who's the cutest tonight? I am. I'm the cutest tonight. You ain't doing nothing to me. You ain't messing with me tonight."