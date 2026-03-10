News
Rihanna's house
Music
Rihanna's Home Swarmed By Police As Shooter Meets Her Fate
Police arrested a 35-year-old woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz for allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home on Sunday.
March 10, 2026