Dispatch Audio Reveals New Insight Into Rihanna’s Home Shooting

The police dispatch call from the shooting at Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills on Sunday has been published by TMZ. In the audio clip, the first dispatcher claims about 10 shots were heard before another person references a white Tesla Model 3 with paper license plates. They note that the gunshots came from the vehicle in question.

Of the gunshots, one penetrated the walls of the house, while others hit the gate as well as an RV that was parked in the driveway. TMZ reports that Rihanna was home at the time of the attack, but there were no injuries on the scene. It's still unclear whether A$AP Rocky or their three children were home as well. They share a son, RZA, who was born in May 2022, a second son, Riot, who was born in August 2023, and a daughter, Rocki, who they welcomed in 2025. Rihanna has yet to publicly comment on the shooting.

Police ended up arresting 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz, who they charged with attempted murder. She remains in custody with bail set at $10,225,000. “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times.

Ivana Ortiz's Facebook Posts

Following Ortiz’s arrest, several of her recent Facebook posts are going viral online. In one of them, she calls out Rihanna directly, "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," she wrote.