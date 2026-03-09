Dispatch Audio Reveals New Insight Into Rihanna’s Home Shooting

BY Cole Blake
Entertainment: Oscars: 95th Academy Awards Show
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rihanna performs the Oscar nominated original song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Police have since arrested 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz, charging her with attempted murder for the incident.

The police dispatch call from the shooting at Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills on Sunday has been published by TMZ. In the audio clip, the first dispatcher claims about 10 shots were heard before another person references a white Tesla Model 3 with paper license plates. They note that the gunshots came from the vehicle in question.

Of the gunshots, one penetrated the walls of the house, while others hit the gate as well as an RV that was parked in the driveway. TMZ reports that Rihanna was home at the time of the attack, but there were no injuries on the scene. It's still unclear whether A$AP Rocky or their three children were home as well. They share a son, RZA, who was born in May 2022, a second son, Riot, who was born in August 2023, and a daughter, Rocki, who they welcomed in 2025. Rihanna has yet to publicly comment on the shooting.

Police ended up arresting 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz, who they charged with attempted murder. She remains in custody with bail set at $10,225,000. “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times.

Ivana Ortiz's Facebook Posts

Following Ortiz’s arrest, several of her recent Facebook posts are going viral online. In one of them, she calls out Rihanna directly, "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," she wrote.

In other posts, she complained about Cardi B. "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B," she said in one video of herself. "You're supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who's the cutest tonight? I am. I'm the cutest tonight. You ain't doing nothing to me. You ain't messing with me tonight."

Cole Blake
