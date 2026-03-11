Rihanna's Shooter Hit With Over A Dozen Charges On Top Of Attempted Murder

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Rihanna attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film &amp; Media Institute )
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke about the shooting at Rihanna's house outside of the court house on Tuesday.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's home on Sunday, is officially facing 14 charges for the attack. In addition to attempted murder, they include 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling. The 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm represent everyone who was on the property, as well as a neighboring home. Prosecutors officially announced the charges on Tuesday.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a briefing outside the court hearing. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

He also clarified that there are two dwellings on Rihanna's property. In addition to the main house, there's a camper in the driveway, which Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were hiding in during the attack. Both ended up unharmed, although neither had addressed the incident publicly.

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

Ivanna Ortiz's Facebook Posts

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell added on Tuesday that authorities still haven't determined a motive, although they are aware of her bizarre social media posts. "My understanding is the person drove here from Florida. How long they've been in the area … I don't have that information," McDonnell said. "They're working on that. That would be part of the whole motive, why the person came out here. We haven't established a motive, we do know, and are aware of, social media posts that had been made that they're looking into further."

As for those social media posts, she recently wrote on Facebook: "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

Read More: Dispatch Audio Reveals New Insight Into Rihanna’s Home Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Woman Who Shot Up Rihanna’s Home All But Guaranteed To Stay In Jail As Authorities Issue Massive Bail Amount
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music Rihanna's Home Swarmed By Police As Shooter Meets Her Fate
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0