Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's home on Sunday, is officially facing 14 charges for the attack. In addition to attempted murder, they include 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling. The 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm represent everyone who was on the property, as well as a neighboring home. Prosecutors officially announced the charges on Tuesday.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said at a briefing outside the court hearing. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

He also clarified that there are two dwellings on Rihanna's property. In addition to the main house, there's a camper in the driveway, which Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were hiding in during the attack. Both ended up unharmed, although neither had addressed the incident publicly.

Ivanna Ortiz's Facebook Posts

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell added on Tuesday that authorities still haven't determined a motive, although they are aware of her bizarre social media posts. "My understanding is the person drove here from Florida. How long they've been in the area … I don't have that information," McDonnell said. "They're working on that. That would be part of the whole motive, why the person came out here. We haven't established a motive, we do know, and are aware of, social media posts that had been made that they're looking into further."