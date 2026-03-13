Rihanna Shooting Suspect Assigned Public Defender With Life Sentence Looming

Rihanna's shooting suspect, Ivanna Ortiz, is preparing to argue her side after acquiring a public defender. The 35-year-old Florida resident was charged with nearly 15 criminal counts earlier this week. They include one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and another three for shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.
If found guilty as charged, Ortiz can expect to be in prison for life. Her arraignment is set for Wednesday, March 25. As for who will be her attorney in this case, that would be Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford.
According to PEOPLE, he entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. However, he later withdrew it and is instead going to wait until said arraignment takes place.
The outlet reached out to the Los Angeles Public Defender's Office, who assigned her Bradford. "[He] has been appointed to represent Ivanna Ortiz, who has been charged in connection with an alleged shooting incident near the residence of Rihanna."
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"Because this matter is pending before the Court, our Office cannot comment on the allegations at this time," the spokesperson said. "As in every case, we will work to ensure that our client receives the full protections guaranteed under the Constitution."
Ortiz is accused of driving up to the front of Rihanna’s home and firing at it several times with a semiautomatic assault rifle. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their three children, the former's mom and two other employees were inside during the attack.
Moreover, Ortiz also allegedly shot at a neighboring home where two individuals were. If she is to get out of jail on bail, someone will need to fork over $1.875 million.
Many fans were of course worried for everyone's safety, including Rihanna's when this news surfaced. Thankfully, no one inside either home was hurt. "Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman in a press release. "Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons."