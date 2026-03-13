Rihanna Shooting Suspect Assigned Public Defender With Life Sentence Looming

Rihanna's shooting suspect, Ivanna Ortiz, is preparing to argue her side after acquiring a public defender. The 35-year-old Florida resident was charged with nearly 15 criminal counts earlier this week. They include one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and another three for shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

If found guilty as charged, Ortiz can expect to be in prison for life. Her arraignment is set for Wednesday, March 25. As for who will be her attorney in this case, that would be Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford.

According to PEOPLE, he entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. However, he later withdrew it and is instead going to wait until said arraignment takes place.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The outlet reached out to the Los Angeles Public Defender's Office, who assigned her Bradford. "[He] has been appointed to represent Ivanna Ortiz, who has been charged in connection with an alleged shooting incident near the residence of Rihanna."

Was Rihanna Hurt During Home Shooting?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

"Because this matter is pending before the Court, our Office cannot comment on the allegations at this time," the spokesperson said. "As in every case, we will work to ensure that our client receives the full protections guaranteed under the Constitution."

Ortiz is accused of driving up to the front of Rihanna’s home and firing at it several times with a semiautomatic assault rifle. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their three children, the former's mom and two other employees were inside during the attack.

Moreover, Ortiz also allegedly shot at a neighboring home where two individuals were. If she is to get out of jail on bail, someone will need to fork over $1.875 million.