Rihanna's Suspected Shooter Risks Losing Custody Of Her Child

It's unclear where Rihanna is right now following the shooting at her home, but the case continues to develop. Suspect Ivanna Ortiz is now facing more heavy accusations in court from her estranged husband Jed Valdez Sangalang.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, he provided an email to the court that he received on January 26, which was allegedly from Ortiz. This was weeks before the shooting. "I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I'm better than her. Let it be done. You gotta let me know so that door can be closed. Ivy," the alleged email read. No Jumper shared it on Instagram.

Sangalang claims he heard about the Sunday shooting on Monday after various calls and messages from news outlets and more. He reportedly tried to keep the shooting secret from their underage child, but he had to explain the situation after the little one heard about it from a fellow student at school.

Now, Jed Valdez Sangalang reportedly seeks full custody of the child, asking the court to grant him sole decision-making authority in light of the Rihanna shooting. Per TMZ, authorities previously placed Ivanna Ortiz under psychiatric hold in Florida.

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Was Rihanna At Home During The Shooting?

For those unaware, Ortiz faced charges of attempted murder and assault as a suspect in this incident at Rihanna's home. Authorities accused her of allegedly firing multiple rounds at the singer's house in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, RiRi's boo A$AP Rocky wasn't home at the time, but she was reportedly there with her children.

Other updates for Rihanna's suspected shooter involve her assignment of a public defender. Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford reportedly withdrew a not guilty plea in order to wait for the March 25 arraignment.