Rihanna's Suspected Shooter Risks Losing Custody Of Her Child

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rihanna Suspected Shooter Risks Losing Custody Child
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show talent Rihanna is introduced before a moderated conversation during a news conference in Phoenix on Feb. 9, 2023. News Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference Syndication Arizona Republic
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Rihanna's shooting suspect Ivanna Ortiz allegedly sent a message about RiRi to her estranged husband weeks before the attack.

It's unclear where Rihanna is right now following the shooting at her home, but the case continues to develop. Suspect Ivanna Ortiz is now facing more heavy accusations in court from her estranged husband Jed Valdez Sangalang.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, he provided an email to the court that he received on January 26, which was allegedly from Ortiz. This was weeks before the shooting. "I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I'm better than her. Let it be done. You gotta let me know so that door can be closed. Ivy," the alleged email read. No Jumper shared it on Instagram.

Sangalang claims he heard about the Sunday shooting on Monday after various calls and messages from news outlets and more. He reportedly tried to keep the shooting secret from their underage child, but he had to explain the situation after the little one heard about it from a fellow student at school.

Now, Jed Valdez Sangalang reportedly seeks full custody of the child, asking the court to grant him sole decision-making authority in light of the Rihanna shooting. Per TMZ, authorities previously placed Ivanna Ortiz under psychiatric hold in Florida.

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Was Rihanna At Home During The Shooting?

For those unaware, Ortiz faced charges of attempted murder and assault as a suspect in this incident at Rihanna's home. Authorities accused her of allegedly firing multiple rounds at the singer's house in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, RiRi's boo A$AP Rocky wasn't home at the time, but she was reportedly there with her children.

Other updates for Rihanna's suspected shooter involve her assignment of a public defender. Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford reportedly withdrew a not guilty plea in order to wait for the March 25 arraignment.

With all this in mind, there are still a lot of unanswered questions and unclear bits of information regarding this incident. A court case would certainly clear up a lot of this, but it could hold many more consequences for Ivanna Ortiz if she is found guilty. In any case, this situation will likely grow more complex over time. But hopefully things remain safe and authorities can find the truth.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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