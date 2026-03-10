Rihanna Takes Immediate Action Following Shooting At Her Home

Rihanna has had to deal with a lot over the past 36 hours or so. On Sunday night, it was reported that shots had been fired at her home in Los Angeles. A woman by the name of Ivana Ortiz allegedly pulled up with an AR-15-style rifle and fired approximately 10 shots.

At the time of the shooting, Rihanna was actually home with her three kids. This is a terrifying story, and one that just goes to show the parasocial relationship some people have with the rich and famous. Based on Ortiz's social media, she had been obsessed with Rihanna for quite some time. While no one expected this kind of escalation, it just goes to show that some people should not have weapons.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Rihanna is frightened right now. She has kids to protect, and she is doing everything she can to make sure nothing ever hurts them.

Rihanna Leaves Los Angeles

On Tuesday, it was reported by TMZ that Rihanna was actually spotted at Van Nuys airport. It was here that she was loading bags into an airplane. Presumably, she is leaving Los Angeles for the time being. There is a heavy police presence at her home, and clearly, she doesn't want her kids to have to deal with that.

Overall, this is just a terrible story, and you have to feel for Rihanna and her children. This takes an emotional toll, and it is unlikely to go away at the snap of a finger.