Jay-Z & Future’s Son Pose For A Photo As Future’s Old Comments About Hov Resurface

There’s always been some odd tension between Jay-Z and Future over the years. Despite connecting on records and working in completely different lanes, the slight shots they’ve thrown at each other over the years haven’t been forgotten. The most noticeable shot, however, came on Hov’s “Kill Jay-Z” when Jay raps, “I don’t know what you would’ve done/ In the future other n***as playin’ football with your son.”

​​Now, that particular line was in reference to Russell Wilson’s relationship with Ciara after she and Future split up. Wilson publicly embraced Future Zahir Wilburn as his own son at a time when Future was being dragged through the internet for his toxic ways.

While that line rubbed Future the wrong way, it appears that Ciara appreciated the shout-out. Recently, Ciara dropped a photo online of Jay-Z and Future Zahir Wilburn together. And as you expect, the internet had a field day with it.

“Y’all gone piss Future enough and he gone fuck around and make a club banger dragging tf outta JZ,” one user wrote. Someone else wrote, “If this isn’t mind games from Jay Z knowing my man was throwing shade on Future is crazy.”

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Future Says Jay-Z Wasn't Hot Until Biggie & Tupac Died

The photo comes at an interesting time. A viral clip from 2016 began surfacing this week where Future discusses Jay-Z’s impact in the 90s, especially compared to artists like Tupac and Biggie.

“Jay-Z wasn’t great when Tupac and Biggie were alive,” he said. “It was Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube. [Reasonable Doubt] wasn’t hot until [Tupac and Biggie] died.”