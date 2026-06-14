Jay-Z & Future’s Son Pose For A Photo As Future’s Old Comments About Hov Resurface

BY Aron A.
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
A full circle moment.

There’s always been some odd tension between Jay-Z and Future over the years. Despite connecting on records and working in completely different lanes, the slight shots they’ve thrown at each other over the years haven’t been forgotten. The most noticeable shot, however, came on Hov’s “Kill Jay-Z when Jay raps, “I don’t know what you would’ve done/ In the future other n***as playin’ football with your son.” 

​​Now, that particular line was in reference to Russell Wilson’s relationship with Ciara after she and Future split up. Wilson publicly embraced Future Zahir Wilburn as his own son at a time when Future was being dragged through the internet for his toxic ways. 

While that line rubbed Future the wrong way, it appears that Ciara appreciated the shout-out. Recently, Ciara dropped a photo online of Jay-Z and Future Zahir Wilburn together. And as you expect, the internet had a field day with it.

“Y’all gone piss Future enough and he gone fuck around and make a club banger dragging tf outta JZ,” one user wrote. Someone else wrote, “If this isn’t mind games from Jay Z knowing my man was throwing shade on Future is crazy.”

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Future Says Jay-Z Wasn't Hot Until Biggie & Tupac Died

The photo comes at an interesting time. A viral clip from 2016 began surfacing this week where Future discusses Jay-Z’s impact in the 90s, especially compared to artists like Tupac and Biggie. 

 “Jay-Z wasn’t great when Tupac and Biggie were alive,” he said. “It was Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube. [Reasonable Doubt] wasn’t hot until [Tupac and Biggie] died.”

“I’m saying at that time, [it wasn’t hot]. They always go back for your classic album. When Nas dropped his first album, it was great then,” Future continued. “‘When I Ruled The World’ came out, it was the best then. You have to go back and listen to Reasonable Doubt and [think] this the best sh*t ever.”

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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