Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect Stripped Of Child Custody

BY Caroline Fisher
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Rihanna Shooting Suspect Custody
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Last month, multiple shots were fired at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion, where she was with A$AP Rocky and their kids.

Last month, multiple shots were fired at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion. A woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was allegedly behind the attack and is currently facing several charges. The charges include 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling. Ortiz has pleaded not guilty.

According to law enforcement officials, Rihanna and various members of her family and staff were home at the time of the attack, including A$AP Rocky and their three children. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Now, TMZ reports that Ortiz will have zero contact with her own child until further order of the court. This is unless the child's father, who now has full custody, approves the contact.

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Who Is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )

Ortiz is a licensed speech pathologist from Florida. In the months leading up to the shooting, she reportedly posted various videos on social media about Rihanna. She has a criminal record that includes various instances of alleged domestic violence. Ortiz has also been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in the past, but claims it was based on false allegations.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said shortly after the shooting. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted,” he added. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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