Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect Stripped Of Child Custody

Last month, multiple shots were fired at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion. A woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was allegedly behind the attack and is currently facing several charges. The charges include 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling. Ortiz has pleaded not guilty.

According to law enforcement officials, Rihanna and various members of her family and staff were home at the time of the attack, including A$AP Rocky and their three children. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Now, TMZ reports that Ortiz will have zero contact with her own child until further order of the court. This is unless the child's father, who now has full custody, approves the contact.

Who Is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz?

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )

Ortiz is a licensed speech pathologist from Florida. In the months leading up to the shooting, she reportedly posted various videos on social media about Rihanna. She has a criminal record that includes various instances of alleged domestic violence. Ortiz has also been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in the past, but claims it was based on false allegations.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said shortly after the shooting. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."