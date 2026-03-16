RZA opened up about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's decision to name their first son after him while speaking with Capital Xtra radio host DJ Semtex on Friday. In doing so, he described it as a "great honor" and wished the best for the younger RZA.

“It’s a great honor, right,” RZA said, as caught by Billboard. “To know that there’s some inspiration from the Wu that entered their hearts and have them name their child after the Abbot, that’s a blessing, bro. I always say that the RZA is not just a name. It’s also a title. I’m rooting for him."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's first son is only one of three children they share. In addition to RZA, who was born in May 2022, they have a second son, Riot, who was born in August 2023, and a daughter, Rocki, who they welcomed in 2025.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's House Shooting

RZA's comments come after police arrested a woman by the name of Ivanna Lisette Ortiz for allegedly firing 10 gunshots at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home in Beverly Hills, earlier this month. Rocky and Rihanna hid in a camper in the driveway during the attack. Authorities charged Ortiz with attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling.