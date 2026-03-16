RZA Shares His Thoughts On A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Naming Their Son After Him

BY Cole Blake
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RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. © Max Gersh/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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RZA's comments on A$AP Rocky and Rihanna come after a woman fired several gunshots at their home in Beverly Hills.

RZA opened up about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's decision to name their first son after him while speaking with Capital Xtra radio host DJ Semtex on Friday. In doing so, he described it as a "great honor" and wished the best for the younger RZA.

“It’s a great honor, right,” RZA said, as caught by Billboard. “To know that there’s some inspiration from the Wu that entered their hearts and have them name their child after the Abbot, that’s a blessing, bro. I always say that the RZA is not just a name. It’s also a title. I’m rooting for him."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's first son is only one of three children they share. In addition to RZA, who was born in May 2022, they have a second son, Riot, who was born in August 2023, and a daughter, Rocki, who they welcomed in 2025. 

Read More: A$AP Rocky Reveals If He Wants More Kids With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's House Shooting

RZA's comments come after police arrested a woman by the name of Ivanna Lisette Ortiz for allegedly firing 10 gunshots at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home in Beverly Hills, earlier this month. Rocky and Rihanna hid in a camper in the driveway during the attack. Authorities charged Ortiz with attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling.

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother, and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, said at a press conference. "In addition, Ms. Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals."

Read More: Authorities Reveal Suspect's Identity In Rihanna's House Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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