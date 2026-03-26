Ivanna Ortiz Could Lose Speech Pathology License Over Alleged Rihanna Attack

BY Zachary Horvath
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Ivanna Ortiz, the 35-year-old Orlando woman accused of trying to kill Rihanna, is at risk of losing her job and much more.

Ivanna Ortiz's future is already on thin ice, but things could completely unravel for her in the near future. The 35-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida is a licensed speech-language pathologist in the state of California. For those wondering, they assist people of all ages by treating all sorts of communication and swallowing problems.

According to TMZ, if law enforcement lets her go, a member of the board that oversees licensing in Ortiz's field wants her to be unable to practice her work. She's had the ability to stay in this position since April 2016, and her license still has a year and change left before it needs renewing. To be more specific, it's valid until June 2027.

But that could very well be taken away from Ortiz sooner than that if the aforementioned result occurs. She was arraigned yesterday, and plead not guilty, through an attorney, to over a dozen charges per multiple reports.

They include one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Of course, this is all in connection with her alleged attack on Rihanna's home on March 8.

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Is Ivanna Ortiz Facing A Life Sentence?

Rihanna, as well as her three kids, A$AP Rocky, her mother, and a handful of employees, were inside the house. Thankfully, no one was hurt physically.

Los Angeles police did arrest Ortiz shortly after she fled the scene while in her Tesla. She was found with was found with a wig, the assault rifle, and seven shell casings.

Given the severity of her actions, her bail was set at $1,875,000. She does face up to life in state prison if convicted. "This ⁠is the kind of conduct that easily could have resulted in numerous homicides," ​deputy district attorney Alexander Bott told the court, per Reuters.

If you're wondering if Ortiz and Rihanna somehow have a connection, they don't on a personal level. However, the former did make some pretty hateful posts on Facebook in February. One of them said, "@badgirlriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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