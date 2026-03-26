Ivanna Ortiz Could Lose Speech Pathology License Over Alleged Rihanna Attack

Ivanna Ortiz's future is already on thin ice, but things could completely unravel for her in the near future. The 35-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida is a licensed speech-language pathologist in the state of California. For those wondering, they assist people of all ages by treating all sorts of communication and swallowing problems.

According to TMZ, if law enforcement lets her go, a member of the board that oversees licensing in Ortiz's field wants her to be unable to practice her work. She's had the ability to stay in this position since April 2016, and her license still has a year and change left before it needs renewing. To be more specific, it's valid until June 2027.

But that could very well be taken away from Ortiz sooner than that if the aforementioned result occurs. She was arraigned yesterday, and plead not guilty, through an attorney, to over a dozen charges per multiple reports.

They include one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Of course, this is all in connection with her alleged attack on Rihanna's home on March 8.

Is Ivanna Ortiz Facing A Life Sentence?

Rihanna, as well as her three kids, A$AP Rocky, her mother, and a handful of employees, were inside the house. Thankfully, no one was hurt physically.

Los Angeles police did arrest Ortiz shortly after she fled the scene while in her Tesla. She was found with was found with a wig, the assault rifle, and seven shell casings.

Given the severity of her actions, her bail was set at $1,875,000. She does face up to life in state prison if convicted. "This ⁠is the kind of conduct that easily could have resulted in numerous homicides," ​deputy district attorney Alexander Bott told the court, per Reuters.