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Ivanna Ortiz Could Lose Speech Pathology License Over Alleged Rihanna Attack
Ivanna Ortiz, the 35-year-old Orlando woman accused of trying to kill Rihanna, is at risk of losing her job and much more.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 26, 2026