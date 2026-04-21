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rocki irish
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Rihanna’s 7-Month-Old Daughter Rocki Graces First Magazine Cover
Rihanna and her third child, Rocki Irish, are on the cover of the "W- Magazine" 2026 Pop Issue just months after her birth.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 21, 2026