A$AP Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna for her new cover story with W Magazine published on Tuesday. In doing so, he explained how she has changed since welcoming their three children together.

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.”

Further discussing their relationship, Rocky shared some of their favorite things to do together. “We have so many of the same interests,” he said. “We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna started dating back in 2020, shortly after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Rihanna welcomed her first child with Rocky, a son named RZA, back in 2022. After that, they had their second son, Riot, in 2023 and their first daughter, Rocki, in 2025.

Rihanna's "W Magazine" Cover

Other artists to speak with W Magazine about Rihanna included Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Mariah Carey, and SZA, among others. Speaking about the iconic singer, Blige said, “Rihanna completely raised the bar and elevated the game. She is a fashion icon. She was dropping smashes back-to-back and bringing more awareness to dancehall mixed with R&B.” Boiling her impact down to a single sentence, Williams described her as a “force.”