A$AP Rocky Explains How Rihanna Has "Changed" Since Giving Birth

BY Cole Blake
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"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna depart the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
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A$AP Rocky was among several other celebrities who spoke about their relationships with Rihanna for the piece.

A$AP Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna for her new cover story with W Magazine published on Tuesday. In doing so, he explained how she has changed since welcoming their three children together.

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.”

Further discussing their relationship, Rocky shared some of their favorite things to do together. “We have so many of the same interests,” he said. “We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna started dating back in 2020, shortly after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Rihanna welcomed her first child with Rocky, a son named RZA, back in 2022. After that, they had their second son, Riot, in 2023 and their first daughter, Rocki, in 2025.

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Rihanna's "W Magazine" Cover

Other artists to speak with W Magazine about Rihanna included Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Mariah Carey, and SZA, among others. Speaking about the iconic singer, Blige said, “Rihanna completely raised the bar and elevated the game. She is a fashion icon. She was dropping smashes back-to-back and bringing more awareness to dancehall mixed with R&B.” Boiling her impact down to a single sentence, Williams described her as a “force.”

For the cover of W Magazine, Rihanna posed alongside her daughter, Rocki. When she shared the cover on Instagram, fans celebrated in the comments section. "She is wonderful. I want to hold her and read her fantastic stories of joy and victory. Beautiful baby gurrr," one user wrote. Another added: "What’s better than one cover girl? Two cover girls!!"

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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