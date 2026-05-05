DJ Akademiks Heavily Insinuates Drake Is Dropping Something Today

By now, everyone in the hip-hop world is aware of the fact that Drake is going to be releasing ICEMAN on May 15. However, many other questions still remain. For instance, there have been rumblings about a Scary Hours 4 release. Furthermore, the album does not have an official lead single, which has some of us wondering if that will change before next Friday.

One person who seems to have the inside scoop on all things Drake is none other than DJ Akademiks. Ak is always eager to deliver teasers pertaining to Drizzy, and therefore, fans have been locked into his streams.

On Monday night, Akademiks raised a few eyebrows with some comments he made. “Tomorrow we collectively drink the tears of Hip Hop media when we see it," he said. Given the timing of these comments, it is clear that he actually meant today, May 5.

DJ Akademiks Hints At A Drake Drop

As for the meaning behind these words, it seems like a heavy insinuation that Drake is going to be dropping something. Over the last few weeks, Akademiks has been musing about how hip-hop media is mad at Drake. He believes they have completely switched up on him over the past couple of years and that they need ICEMAN to boost the numbers.

When you consider Akademiks' proximity to Drake, it should come as no surprise that he would go to bat for him in this fashion. That said, you can't help but wonder what would make hip-hop media so angry. The only conclusion is that Drake is either dropping a song today or perhaps he has another announcement coming.