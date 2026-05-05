DJ Akademiks Heavily Insinuates Drake Is Dropping Something Today

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake is set to drop "ICEMAN" on May 15, but according to a recent stream from DJ Akademiks, something could arrive much sooner.

By now, everyone in the hip-hop world is aware of the fact that Drake is going to be releasing ICEMAN on May 15. However, many other questions still remain. For instance, there have been rumblings about a Scary Hours 4 release. Furthermore, the album does not have an official lead single, which has some of us wondering if that will change before next Friday.

One person who seems to have the inside scoop on all things Drake is none other than DJ Akademiks. Ak is always eager to deliver teasers pertaining to Drizzy, and therefore, fans have been locked into his streams.

On Monday night, Akademiks raised a few eyebrows with some comments he made. “Tomorrow we collectively drink the tears of Hip Hop media when we see it," he said. Given the timing of these comments, it is clear that he actually meant today, May 5.

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DJ Akademiks Hints At A Drake Drop

As for the meaning behind these words, it seems like a heavy insinuation that Drake is going to be dropping something. Over the last few weeks, Akademiks has been musing about how hip-hop media is mad at Drake. He believes they have completely switched up on him over the past couple of years and that they need ICEMAN to boost the numbers.

When you consider Akademiks' proximity to Drake, it should come as no surprise that he would go to bat for him in this fashion. That said, you can't help but wonder what would make hip-hop media so angry. The only conclusion is that Drake is either dropping a song today or perhaps he has another announcement coming.

Whatever the case may be, the anticipation for ICEMAN is mounting. This could very well be a make-or-break moment for Drake's career, especially in the aftermath of his 2024 beef with Kendrick Lamar. All of hip-hop will be watching, and the pressure is on.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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