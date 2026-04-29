DJ Akademiks Calls Out Hip-Hop Media For Hyping Up Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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Drake's "ICEMAN" is dropping in two weeks from now, and DJ Akademiks is telling some media members to stay on THAT side.

Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN on May 15th, and there is no denying that there is a ton of hype surrounding the album. This is the artist's first solo project since 2023's For All The Dogs. Furthermore, it is also an opportunity for Drizzy to reclaim the throne following his infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar.

When Drake lost the beef two years ago, the media was hyper-critical of his every move thereafter. His fans stood by his side and were quick to point out the media's hypocrisy or perceived slights. With ICEMAN coming out, the media is showcasing some enthusiasm towards the album. In some circles, it appears as though media members have done a 180 on Drake. Almost in some sort of cynical ploy to get on the artist's good side.

DJ Akademiks is calling this out. On his stream last night, Akademiks pointed out how the media members who tore Drake down two years ago are the same ones anticipating ICEMAN. In his view, this is all disingenuous and shows how desperate hip-hop media is for Drake's success.

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DJ Akademiks On The Media Switch-Up

Akademiks describes it as the media hedging its bets. It is an interesting way to describe the situation, although one must wonder if that is truly what is going on here. Whatever the case may be, it is very clear to us that hip-hop needs an album to top the charts, while also delivering some top 10 singles.

While hip-hop has had some big releases this year, the singles have mostly failed to top the charts. Every single week, it feels like only a few hip-hop tracks are in the Top 100. Meanwhile, none of them have been able to crack the top 10. When they do, they do not stay there for very long.

Drake is one of the few artists who can change this. He is known for being a hitmaker, and there is a good chance that he can restore the feeling with ICEMAN.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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