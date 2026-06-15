Kanye West Proudly Shows Off Bianca Censori And Her Latest See-Through Outfit

When Kanye West first started seeing Bianca Censori, fans were mesmerized by the outfits Censori had on. In fact, one could make the argument that these weren't even outfits because she was mostly naked.

Eventually, the two got married, and the outfits became that much more risque. Some were sounding the alarm, claiming that West was attempting to embarrass Censori. The architect eventually came out and said that the outfits weren't a problem, and that everyone should mind their business. She even said that she is responsible for her own fashion choices.

Over the last few months, Censori has toned down the nudity. However, over the weekend, she brought it back during an outing with her husband. Ye posted the photos on his Instagram story, although given the subject matter, we can only link to the images.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Going Strong

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

As you will see, Censori was wearing a taupe full-length bodysuit. In true Bianca Censori fashion, you could see through the bodysuit. Meanwhile, Ye was wearing a matching brown leather jacket. He also had on some black leather pants.

Ye and Censori never cease to amaze us with these fashion choices. Clearly, they are still going strong, as evidenced by the recent music video for "Gemini Season," which is off the upcoming BULLY Deluxe album.