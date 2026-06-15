Kanye West Proudly Shows Off Bianca Censori And Her Latest See-Through Outfit

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are still together, and the architect's outfits continue to garner some attention.

When Kanye West first started seeing Bianca Censori, fans were mesmerized by the outfits Censori had on. In fact, one could make the argument that these weren't even outfits because she was mostly naked.

Eventually, the two got married, and the outfits became that much more risque. Some were sounding the alarm, claiming that West was attempting to embarrass Censori. The architect eventually came out and said that the outfits weren't a problem, and that everyone should mind their business. She even said that she is responsible for her own fashion choices.

Over the last few months, Censori has toned down the nudity. However, over the weekend, she brought it back during an outing with her husband. Ye posted the photos on his Instagram story, although given the subject matter, we can only link to the images.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Going Strong
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

As you will see, Censori was wearing a taupe full-length bodysuit. In true Bianca Censori fashion, you could see through the bodysuit. Meanwhile, Ye was wearing a matching brown leather jacket. He also had on some black leather pants.

Ye and Censori never cease to amaze us with these fashion choices. Clearly, they are still going strong, as evidenced by the recent music video for "Gemini Season," which is off the upcoming BULLY Deluxe album.

Meanwhile, Kanye is going to be touring the United States and the rest of the world this Summer. Consequently, we should be seeing a whole lot more of Censori and her unique brand of fashion.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Bianca Censori's Mother Breaks Silence After Grammy Controversy
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Gossip Bianca Censori Catches A Huge Break Following Kanye West Grammys Stunt
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Pop Culture Bianca Censori Once Again Pushes The Envelope With Her Latest See-Through Look
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Streetwear Bianca Censori Switches Up Her Fashion With Shocking Look In Paris
Comments 2