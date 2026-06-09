Bianca Censori Gets Covered In Milk In Raunchy Music Video For Ye's "Gemini Season"

BY Alexander Cole
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Kanye West is dropping a Deluxe version of "BULLY" soon, and on Monday, we got a music video for "Gemini Season."

Kanye West is going to be dropping the Deluxe version of BULLY on June 19th, which is in 10 days from now. Overall, this is great news for all of the Ye fans out there who have been hoping for some new music.

BULLY was an okay right return to form. Unfortunately, the album was shrouded in concerns that it may have been made with a bit too much AI. While Ye claimed to have re-recorded his vocals, some still aren't convinced that he left the AI off the project.

Regardless, Ye is set to drop some more music, and on Monday, he came through with a surprise single, "Gemini Season." This new song just so happened to come with a new music video featuring his wife, Bianca Censori.

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Kanye West & Bianca Censori In New Video

Whenever Ye has a partner in a music video, you know that it is about to get raunchy. That was absolutely the case in this music video, as we see Bianca Censori in a revealing corset, milking a cow. At one point in the video, Ye comes into the frame and feeds Censori some milk, which pours all the way down her body. The imagery is meant to be provocative, and at this point, nothing surprises us when it comes to West.

Censori recently celebrated Ye's 49th birthday in style. Clearly, these two are having a good time with one another. This music video is just further proof that the couple is thriving and doesn't seem to care about the noise around them.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates pertaining to Ye's upcomign Deluxe.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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