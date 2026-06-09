Kanye West Announces Release Date For "BULLY" Deluxe Album

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West is currently going on a World Tour, and with "Gemini Season" making the rounds, the artist has a new album dropping.

Kanye West has been on a bit of a comeback tour this year. While he certainly isn't at the same level of popularity he once was, there are still millions of adoring fans willing to shell out thousands of dollars to watch him perform.

He is going to Tampa for two shows in June, and throughout the Summer, he will be traveling the world. Overall, there are some real questions about whether or not he can sustain this good behavior. For now, however, fans are enjoying this new subdued version of Ye while it lasts.

Last night, Ye dropped off his new song "Gemini Season," which comes complete with a raunchy Bianca Censori music video. As it turns out, this is all part of Ye's new BULLY Deluxe album, which officially has a release date. You can expect it to drop on Friday, June 19th.

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Kanye West Has More Music Coming

Details surrounding the Deluxe project are fairly scarce. At this time, we do not know how many songs there are going to be. Furthermore, it is unclear whether or not any of these songs are going to contain features.

As many already know, Ye is someone who likes to delay his projects. He works on things up until the last minute, which can lead to these kinds of frustrating delays. With that being said, the prospect of new Ye music is certainly going to delight pockets of his fanbase who still pay attention.

Beyond BULLY, it is unclear what Ye's next big project will be. There is a fear that he will never reach the heights of the past. In fact, some consider DONDA his last great album. It's unfortunate, but we have to agree.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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