Kanye West Announces Release Date For "BULLY" Deluxe Album

Kanye West has been on a bit of a comeback tour this year. While he certainly isn't at the same level of popularity he once was, there are still millions of adoring fans willing to shell out thousands of dollars to watch him perform.

He is going to Tampa for two shows in June, and throughout the Summer, he will be traveling the world. Overall, there are some real questions about whether or not he can sustain this good behavior. For now, however, fans are enjoying this new subdued version of Ye while it lasts.

Last night, Ye dropped off his new song "Gemini Season," which comes complete with a raunchy Bianca Censori music video. As it turns out, this is all part of Ye's new BULLY Deluxe album, which officially has a release date. You can expect it to drop on Friday, June 19th.

Kanye West Has More Music Coming

Details surrounding the Deluxe project are fairly scarce. At this time, we do not know how many songs there are going to be. Furthermore, it is unclear whether or not any of these songs are going to contain features.

As many already know, Ye is someone who likes to delay his projects. He works on things up until the last minute, which can lead to these kinds of frustrating delays. With that being said, the prospect of new Ye music is certainly going to delight pockets of his fanbase who still pay attention.