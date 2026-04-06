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Kanye West Previews New Don Toliver Collab Amid "BULLY" Deluxe News
Kanye West also made some major adjustments to "CIRCLES," a track off of "BULLY" that initially featured the Houston rapper.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 06, 2026