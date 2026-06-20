Kanye West Adds Ms. Lauryn Hill & Don Toliver To Re-Mixed "BULLY" Deluxe

Kanye West fans were disappointed yesterday morning (Friday, Juneteenth) when his BULLY deluxe didn't arrive on time. But they eventually got it hours later, and the results are quite interesting. Most notably, this expanded version of Ye's latest full-length includes two new song (including a Don Toliver collab), a remix from the one and only Ms. Lauryn Hill, and new mixes across the whole tracklist.

Don's appearance is on "OK," whereas the other new song is a Kanye solo cut called "MISSION CONTROL." While many fans hoped these would appear on the original tracklist, at least they got them eventually.

Meanwhile, the Fugees legend appears for the chorus of "I CAN'T WAIT," and this follows her appearance at Ye's SoFi Stadium show earlier this year. All the other BULLY features are here: Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, André Troutman, Peso Pluma, and Nine Vicious.

Some fans also speculated that this deluxe release features re-recorded versions of vocals that previously used artificial intelligence. But as far as specific mixing and mastering details for this deluxe update, we'll see if we get a more verifiable breakdown.

Lauryn Hill & Kanye West

Footage of Ms. Lauryn Hill working with Ye in the studio surfaced soon after her SoFi appearance. So the arrival of the "I CAN'T WAIT" remix should come as no surprise. Still, it did get her significant backlash from some corners due to Kanye West's previous controversies. But it's clear the legend wanted to send a different message of redemption and unity.

This also follows Kanye West's newest song release, "GEMINI SEASON." It celebrated Ye's 49th birthday earlier this month and resulted in a music video his wife Bianca Censori directed.

Speaking of music videos, Ye also dropped a Censori-directed visual for the BULLY track "KING" on Spotify, as caught by XXL on Instagram. We will see if there are any other videos coming up, as Don Toliver seemed to tease an "OK" visual on social media.