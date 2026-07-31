Meek Mill Praised As One Of The Greatest After Dropping “Nightmares To Dreams”

BY Aron A.
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June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The Internet is finally siding with Meek Mill.

Over the past few years, Meek Mill’s intro to Dreams & Nightmares has been celebrated and cemented as a classic in its own right. That’s not to say that people haven’t given him or that song its credit in the past, but after a decade, the song has formed a life of its own. The Philadelphia Eagles adopted it as their unofficial anthem. Meek popped out at the Roast Of Kevin Hart to close the show out by performing the song.

However, in honor of the record, he returned with its sequel this week titled “Nightmares To Dreams.” In most cases, sequels often can’t compare to the original and maybe that’s true with “Nightmares To Dreams,” but that doesn’t mean Meek disappointed. The song flips the production and modernizes it without quelling its intensity. Fans quickly praised the rapper for coming through on his latest record–his second of 2026.

“He is one of the greatest we've ever seen,” one fan wrote on X. 

The thing is that Meek’s skills haven’t really been questioned but rather, his online antics and the persona he’s created. One user on X summarized this perfectly, writing, “all the dumb shit this n***a be doin makes me forget how hard the music is.” Another echoed a similar sentiment: “Say WHATEVER y’all want but this n***a can RAP.”

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Meek Mill Readies New Music

The “Nightmares To Dreams” release comes shortly after he joined Surf7 on the remix of “Goose Coat (Remix).” Presumably, this is the beginning of what will hopefully be a bigger rollout for a new album, especially since we’re approaching the five-year mark since he dropped Expensive Pain. How do you feel about Meek’s latest release? Do you think his next album will be his best yet? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June Music Meek Mill Says "Dreams & Nightmares" Is One Of The Best Songs Ever
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