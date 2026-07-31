Meek Mill Praised As One Of The Greatest After Dropping “Nightmares To Dreams”

Over the past few years, Meek Mill’s intro to Dreams & Nightmares has been celebrated and cemented as a classic in its own right. That’s not to say that people haven’t given him or that song its credit in the past, but after a decade, the song has formed a life of its own. The Philadelphia Eagles adopted it as their unofficial anthem. Meek popped out at the Roast Of Kevin Hart to close the show out by performing the song.

However, in honor of the record, he returned with its sequel this week titled “Nightmares To Dreams.” In most cases, sequels often can’t compare to the original and maybe that’s true with “Nightmares To Dreams,” but that doesn’t mean Meek disappointed. The song flips the production and modernizes it without quelling its intensity. Fans quickly praised the rapper for coming through on his latest record–his second of 2026.

“He is one of the greatest we've ever seen,” one fan wrote on X.

The thing is that Meek’s skills haven’t really been questioned but rather, his online antics and the persona he’s created. One user on X summarized this perfectly, writing, “all the dumb shit this n***a be doin makes me forget how hard the music is.” Another echoed a similar sentiment: “Say WHATEVER y’all want but this n***a can RAP.”

Meek Mill Readies New Music