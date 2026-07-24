Goose Coat Remix - Song by Surf7 featuring Meek Mill

Meek Mill is a Philadelphia legend, and he has never shied away from collaborating with fellow artists in the city. For instance, Surf7 has been going viral with his song, "Goose Coat." On Friday, Meek teamed up with Surf7 for the remix. The core of the song is Surf7 delivering catchy flows and a memorable hook. It is easy to see why the artist has been getting some positive attention as of late. Meanwhile, Meek Mill delivers an inspired verse, matching the energy of the track. It is a fun listen, and a track that demands your attention.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Goose Coat Remix
Meek Milly, when it come to watches, I got like three milli'
We really be poppin' it to the hoes, you know that we really
Play around, put a hole all in your head like you Free Willy