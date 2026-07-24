Goose Coat Remix - Song by Surf7 featuring Meek Mill

Surf7's viral hit "Goose Coat" has been a revelation in Philadelphia, and now, Meek Mill is here for the remix.

Meek Milly, when it come to watches, I got like three milli' We really be poppin' it to the hoes, you know that we really Play around, put a hole all in your head like you Free Willy

Meek Mill is a Philadelphia legend, and he has never shied away from collaborating with fellow artists in the city. For instance, Surf7 has been going viral with his song, "Goose Coat." On Friday, Meek teamed up with Surf7 for the remix. The core of the song is Surf7 delivering catchy flows and a memorable hook. It is easy to see why the artist has been getting some positive attention as of late. Meanwhile, Meek Mill delivers an inspired verse, matching the energy of the track. It is a fun listen, and a track that demands your attention.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!