Joe Budden Slams 38 Spesh For Dissing Jim Jones

There’s a rap beef brewing in New York right now between 38 Spesh and several OGs in New York, but namely, Jadakiss. However, after Jim Jones jumped in the conversation with some rather unnecessary commentary on 38 Spesh’s clothes, he ended up getting the worst of it. Over the weekend, Spesh performed at Summer Jam where he debuted some new bars, and then delivered his new song, “Fool’s Mate.”

The song and video addresses Jadakiss and Fat Joe but neither of them really got the worst of it. Jim Jones became the primary target, and the co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast didn’t appreciate the direction he went in, especially when he mentions Jim Jones’s wife, Chrissy Lampkin. In the song, Spesh says things like “You had a baby by a bum bitch that’s a fools mate.” Elsewhere he raps, “You wanna be a street n***a so bad that you got Alpo old bitch/ But Po said she don’t blow dick… N***a you can’t even go home and get a blowjob.”

Joe Budden Addresses 38 Spesh

“Dissing Chrissy seems like a total misstep,” Joe said. The general consensus was that it didn’t necessarily reach a point where the real mud-slinging needed to happen so escalating it felt unnecessary. “I’m not a fan of dissing nobody’s wife but some people are just known for minding their business,” Joe added. “Those people you don’t involve in whatever sideshow you’re doing.”

Budden later explained that he wanted to invite 38 Spesh to have a conversation with Jim Jones on the podcast. However, with Spesh seemingly crossing a line, Joe said that he wasn’t willing to entertain that conversation.