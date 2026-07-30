Joe Budden Slams 38 Spesh For Dissing Jim Jones

BY Aron A.
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Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Jim Jones looks on during the second half of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Joe Budden breaks down 38 Spesh's new song.

There’s a rap beef brewing in New York right now between 38 Spesh and several OGs in New York, but namely, Jadakiss. However, after Jim Jones jumped in the conversation with some rather unnecessary commentary on 38 Spesh’s clothes, he ended up getting the worst of it. Over the weekend, Spesh performed at Summer Jam where he debuted some new bars, and then delivered his new song, “Fool’s Mate.” 

The song and video addresses Jadakiss and Fat Joe but neither of them really got the worst of it. Jim Jones became the primary target, and the co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast didn’t appreciate the direction he went in, especially when he mentions Jim Jones’s wife, Chrissy Lampkin. In the song, Spesh says things like “You had a baby by a bum bitch that’s a fools mate.” Elsewhere he raps, “You wanna be a street n***a so bad that you got Alpo old bitch/ But Po said she don’t blow dick… N***a you can’t even go home and get a blowjob.”

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Joe Budden Addresses 38 Spesh

“Dissing Chrissy seems like a total misstep,” Joe said. The general consensus was that it didn’t necessarily reach a point where the real mud-slinging needed to happen so escalating it felt unnecessary. “I’m not a fan of dissing nobody’s wife but some people are just known for minding their business,” Joe added. “Those people you don’t involve in whatever sideshow you’re doing.”

Budden later explained that he wanted to invite 38 Spesh to have a conversation with Jim Jones on the podcast. However, with Spesh seemingly crossing a line, Joe said that he wasn’t willing to entertain that conversation.

QueenzFlip added that he wanted the feud to really be between Jadakiss and 38 Spesh at the end of the day. Check the full clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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