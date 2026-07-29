Bianca Censori Stuns In Black Body Suit While Appearing Next To Kanye West

BY Alexander Cole
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Kanye West took to Instagram where he posted photos of himself next to his wife, Bianca Censori, who had on one-piece attire.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been going strong over the past couple of years, despite everything the two have been through. Even through all of Ye's controversies, Censori has stood by his side. Meanwhile, the two have been able to brush past the criticism of their relationship and Censori's revealing outfits.

At this point, these two are established, and it doesn't appear as though anything can come between them. In the case of Ye, he is always excited to show off photos of himself with Censori on social media.

For instance, he posted photos of the two on Tuesday evening. Censori could be seen wearing a black bodysuit of sorts. Meanwhile, Ye was wearing one of his signature minimalist outfits.

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Bianca Censori & Kanye West Out And About

Yesterday was a big day for West. He called into Larry Jackson's summit, where he thanked fans for all of their support on his new album, Bully.

“Yeah, I just wanted to thank y’all so much for getting behind this on this journey. These number ones mean even more than the Graduation’s and the Watch the Throne’s, and all the number ones before because, as you know, about a year into the project, I went into an episode," Ye said. "So, this right here is a celebration and a victory, a success story for people who deal with mental health crises, to be able to come out of it and actually have number one records. With all the things that were done, with all the things that were said, and for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive, it just means the world to me.”

We will certainly be seeing more of Ye and Censori, as the Summer continues.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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