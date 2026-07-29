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Relationships
Bianca Censori Stuns In Black Body Suit While Appearing Next To Kanye West
Kanye West took to Instagram where he posted photos of himself next to his wife, Bianca Censori, who had on one-piece attire.
By
Alexander Cole
July 29, 2026