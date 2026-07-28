Kanye West Reveals Why "Bully's" Success Is So Much More Meaningful Than "Graduation's"

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West called into Larry Jackson's summit, where he offered his sincere thanks for all of the support on "Bully."

Kanye West has been through more ups and downs than the average artist. Of course, many of these downs are self-inflicted. One can just look at his Nazi obsessions from 2022 to 2025 to see exactly what we mean.

This year, Ye has been looking to make a comeback. He has seemingly accepted his mental health diagnosis and is making strides to get better. Furthermore, he has apologized for his antisemitic past. While he still has a lot of work to do, it seems as though the legendary artist is, at the very least, on the right track.

Earlier this year, Ye released BULLY, which proved to be a huge success with his fans. On Tuesday, Ye thanked his fans for the album's success as he called into Larry Jackson's Gamma summit.

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Kanye West x Larry Jackson

It was here that Ye revealed how this album's success actually means more to him than the success he saw with albums like Graduation and Watch The Throne.

“Yeah, I just wanted to thank y’all so much for getting behind this on this journey. These number ones mean even more than the Graduation’s and the Watch the Throne’s, and all the number ones before because, as you know, about a year into the project, I went into an episode," Ye said. "So, this right here is a celebration and a victory, a success story for people who deal with mental health crises, to be able to come out of it and actually have number one records. With all the things that were done, with all the things that were said, and for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive, it just means the world to me.”

While some may be surprised to hear this, it actually makes quite a bit of sense. Ye went through a lot with his mental health, and there were rumblings that the fans would not resonate with his new work. As it turns out, there are still millions of people who support him. His upcoming shows are further evidence of this.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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