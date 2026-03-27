Kanye West "Bully" Credits: Every Feature And Producer

Kanye West still hasn't technically dropped his new album "Bully" officially on digital platforms, but Ye livestreamed the new LP last night.

Either way, the official credits for Bully reveal some interesting collaborators and supporting roles. Below, you can see all of the features and producers on the tracklist, including Travis Scott , Nine Vicious, Havoc , and more.

There has also been some controversy around this LP due to Ye's alleged use of A.I. on the vinyl version, as well as constant delays. With this unofficial YouTube drop, many fans presume we will get an official streaming version later this week. Or maybe we have to wait even longer for an official drop.

Kanye West has been teasing his new album Bully for a long time, and we now finally have it in our hands... Sort of. While it still hasn't officially come out on digital platforms, Ye held a listening event in Los Angeles last night where he livestreamed the record.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.