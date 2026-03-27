Kanye West "Bully" Credits: Every Feature And Producer

Kanye West has been teasing his new album Bully for a long time, and we now finally have it in our hands... Sort of. While it still hasn't officially come out on digital platforms, Ye held a listening event in Los Angeles last night where he livestreamed the record.
There has also been some controversy around this LP due to Ye's alleged use of A.I. on the vinyl version, as well as constant delays. With this unofficial YouTube drop, many fans presume we will get an official streaming version later this week. Or maybe we have to wait even longer for an official drop.
Either way, the official credits for Bully reveal some interesting collaborators and supporting roles. Below, you can see all of the features and producers on the tracklist, including Travis Scott, Nine Vicious, Havoc, and more.
Bully Credits
- Sisters And Brothers (Prod. by Kanye West and OLYEVNS)
- Whatever Works (Prod. by Kanye West)
- Father (ft. Travis Scott) (Prod. by Havoc)
- All The Love (ft. André Troutman) (Prod. by Kanye West, Quadwoofer, Sheffmade, and Adey)
- I Can't Wait (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and FutureSelf)
- Bully (ft. CeeLo Green) (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and The Legendary Traxster)
- Mama's Favorite (ft. Nine Vicious and Ty Dolla $ign) (Prod. by Kanye West)
- Punch Drunk (Prod. by Kanye West and North West)
- This A Must (ft. Nine Vicious) (Prod. by Kanye West)
- Outside (Prod. by Kanye West)
- Preacher Man (Prod. by Kanye West)
- White Lines (ft. André Troutman) (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and FutureSelf)
- Circles (Prod. by Kanye West)
- This One Here (Prod. by Kanye West, James Blake, and Dom Maker)
- King (Prod. by Kanye West and The Legendary Traxster)
- Beauty And The Beast (Prod. by Kanye West)
- Damn (Prod. by Kanye West)
- Last Breath (Prod. by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)
- Highs And Lows (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and The Legendary Traxster)
- Mission Control (ft. The World Famous Tony Williams) (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and Adey)