Kanye West "Bully" Credits: Every Feature And Producer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Bully Credits Features Producers
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West still hasn't technically dropped his new album "Bully" officially on digital platforms, but Ye livestreamed the new LP last night.

Kanye West has been teasing his new album Bully for a long time, and we now finally have it in our hands... Sort of. While it still hasn't officially come out on digital platforms, Ye held a listening event in Los Angeles last night where he livestreamed the record.

There has also been some controversy around this LP due to Ye's alleged use of A.I. on the vinyl version, as well as constant delays. With this unofficial YouTube drop, many fans presume we will get an official streaming version later this week. Or maybe we have to wait even longer for an official drop.

Either way, the official credits for Bully reveal some interesting collaborators and supporting roles. Below, you can see all of the features and producers on the tracklist, including Travis Scott, Nine Vicious, Havoc, and more.

Read More: Young Thug Started To Give Enough Of A F*ck On “Slime Season 3”

Bully Credits

  1. Sisters And Brothers (Prod. by Kanye West and OLYEVNS)
  2. Whatever Works (Prod. by Kanye West)
  3. Father (ft. Travis Scott) (Prod. by Havoc)
  4. All The Love (ft. André Troutman) (Prod. by Kanye West, Quadwoofer, Sheffmade, and Adey)
  5. I Can't Wait (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and FutureSelf)
  6. Bully (ft. CeeLo Green) (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and The Legendary Traxster)
  7. Mama's Favorite (ft. Nine Vicious and Ty Dolla $ign) (Prod. by Kanye West)
  8. Punch Drunk (Prod. by Kanye West and North West)
  9. This A Must (ft. Nine Vicious) (Prod. by Kanye West)
  10. Outside (Prod. by Kanye West)
  11. Preacher Man (Prod. by Kanye West)
  12. White Lines (ft. André Troutman) (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and FutureSelf)
  13. Circles (Prod. by Kanye West)
  14. This One Here (Prod. by Kanye West, James Blake, and Dom Maker)
  15. King (Prod. by Kanye West and The Legendary Traxster)
  16. Beauty And The Beast (Prod. by Kanye West)
  17. Damn (Prod. by Kanye West)
  18. Last Breath (Prod. by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)
  19. Highs And Lows (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and The Legendary Traxster)
  20. Mission Control (ft. The World Famous Tony Williams) (Prod. by Kanye West, 1SRAEL, and Adey)

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group Music Kanye West Drops "DONDA:" Features & Production Credits Revealed
snoop-dogg-iz-it-a-crime Mixtapes Snoop Dogg Enlists Sexyy Red, Pharrell, Wiz Khalife, & Many More On "Iz It A Crime?"
Bully Mixtapes Bully - Album by Kanye West
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video
Comments 0