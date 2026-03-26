Kanye West Is Back On X, And He Has A Special Promise For His Fans

This Friday is supposedly going to be a big one for Kanye West, as Bully is set to drop on March 27th. Overall, fans are hoping for this to be West's major comeback. He has attempted to apologize for his past, and now, he wants to get back to the music.

Unfortunately, leaks from the recent Bully vinyl release have suggested that this is going to be an AI album. Fans say the beats are terrible and the vocals are all very clearly AI-generated. There have been sources claiming that the album has been re-recorded for streaming, and that the vinyl pressings were done months ago.

Leading up to Bully, Ye has mostly stayed off social media. It is hard to get a sense of where his head space is, and whether or not he is feeling good about life and everything going on.

Well, tonight, the X shadowban was lifted, and Ye was able to make his grand return to the internet's most chaotic social media platform.

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Kanye West Returns

Ye had one simple message for all of his fans, and it is one that is certainly going to resonate. "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," he wrote. Fans are already jumping for joy about this. An album without any AI is certainly something to be excited about.

The artist also dropped off an 18-song tracklist. This tracklist is certainly subject to change. As we know, Kanye likes to change things around before he comes to a final conclusion on his albums. It is a tough pill to swallow, but the fans have gotten used to it.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath until Friday to see if this actually drops. However, we aren't going to guarantee anything until we actually see it on streaming services.

Bully Tracklist