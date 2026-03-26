Kanye West Is Back On X, And He Has A Special Promise For His Fans

BY Alexander Cole
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Kanye West has been teasing the release of "Bully" for months now, and with his return to X, we are finally getting some details.

This Friday is supposedly going to be a big one for Kanye West, as Bully is set to drop on March 27th. Overall, fans are hoping for this to be West's major comeback. He has attempted to apologize for his past, and now, he wants to get back to the music.

Unfortunately, leaks from the recent Bully vinyl release have suggested that this is going to be an AI album. Fans say the beats are terrible and the vocals are all very clearly AI-generated. There have been sources claiming that the album has been re-recorded for streaming, and that the vinyl pressings were done months ago.

Leading up to Bully, Ye has mostly stayed off social media. It is hard to get a sense of where his head space is, and whether or not he is feeling good about life and everything going on.

Well, tonight, the X shadowban was lifted, and Ye was able to make his grand return to the internet's most chaotic social media platform.

Read More: Kanye West Adds Second Los Angeles Show After A Million People Queued Up

Kanye West Returns

Ye had one simple message for all of his fans, and it is one that is certainly going to resonate. "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," he wrote. Fans are already jumping for joy about this. An album without any AI is certainly something to be excited about.

The artist also dropped off an 18-song tracklist. This tracklist is certainly subject to change. As we know, Kanye likes to change things around before he comes to a final conclusion on his albums. It is a tough pill to swallow, but the fans have gotten used to it.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath until Friday to see if this actually drops. However, we aren't going to guarantee anything until we actually see it on streaming services.

Bully Tracklist
  1. Sisters and Brothers
  2. Whatever Works
  3. Father
  4. All the Love
  5. I Can’t Wait
  6. Bully
  7. Mama’s Favorite
  8. Punch Drunk
  9. This a Must
  10. Outside
  11. Preacher Man
  12. White Lines
  13. Circles
  14. This One Here
  15. King
  16. Beauty and the Beast
  17. Damn
  18. Last Breath

Read More: Kanye West's "Bully" Drone Show Freaks Out Texas Farmers

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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