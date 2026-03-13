Kanye West's "Bully" Drone Show Freaks Out Texas Farmers

BY Zachary Horvath
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Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 17: Kanye West attends the 2014 Cannes Lions on June 17, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Didier Baverel/WireImage)
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Kanye West seems to actually be in the midst of a legitimate rollout for "Bully" and he's going all out with a wild drone show.

Kanye West is all about theatrics and wild stunts whether that be on the internet or in real life. So, it's not too much of a surprise to see him pulling off over-the-top visuals for his Bully album rollout. Last night, the Chicago rapper orchestrated a massive drone show to let his fans know that the project is right around the corner.

However, in the process of doing so, Ye startled some Texas farmers, leaving them incredibly worried and frightened. As you can see in the clip posted by Instagram user peppermintpatty1969 and caught by Kurrco, the drone fleet had these Grand Saline natives pulling out their guns and preparing for the worst.

This moment feels like one of those alien abduction scenes that you would see on random farm in a movie or something. While it had to be a scary sight for these folks, their reactions are ironically hilarious.

After the drones spell out "Bully" in the night sky in the first clip, the man holding what looks to be a shotgun says, "Who the hell is Bully?!"

Another funny moment is when the woman recording this moment jokes that they have bulls out in a pasture on their property.

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When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Another man witnessing this display doesn't want any parts of it, saying things like "I don't want to get too close." A little bit later the video jump cuts to a couple driving back to the house this visual show is hovering over and fittingly, there are indeed bulls on the premises.

Ye's drone show also included some other random images such as a luchador mask among some other bizarre formations. Some are skeptical of this entire video as A.I. claims are littered all throughout the comment section.

While we are unsure if this is real or not, we will say that it is a bit strange that this all took place on a random farm in Texas.

Nevertheless, it's a moment to remember in this album rollout. Bully is apparently going to drop on March 27 thanks to some recent billboards saying so. Moreover, the countdown on Spotify lists the same date, so maybe the wait is finally over.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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