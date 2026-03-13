Kanye West's "Bully" Drone Show Freaks Out Texas Farmers

Kanye West is all about theatrics and wild stunts whether that be on the internet or in real life. So, it's not too much of a surprise to see him pulling off over-the-top visuals for his Bully album rollout. Last night, the Chicago rapper orchestrated a massive drone show to let his fans know that the project is right around the corner.

However, in the process of doing so, Ye startled some Texas farmers, leaving them incredibly worried and frightened. As you can see in the clip posted by Instagram user peppermintpatty1969 and caught by Kurrco, the drone fleet had these Grand Saline natives pulling out their guns and preparing for the worst.

This moment feels like one of those alien abduction scenes that you would see on random farm in a movie or something. While it had to be a scary sight for these folks, their reactions are ironically hilarious.

After the drones spell out "Bully" in the night sky in the first clip, the man holding what looks to be a shotgun says, "Who the hell is Bully?!"

Another funny moment is when the woman recording this moment jokes that they have bulls out in a pasture on their property.

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Another man witnessing this display doesn't want any parts of it, saying things like "I don't want to get too close." A little bit later the video jump cuts to a couple driving back to the house this visual show is hovering over and fittingly, there are indeed bulls on the premises.

Ye's drone show also included some other random images such as a luchador mask among some other bizarre formations. Some are skeptical of this entire video as A.I. claims are littered all throughout the comment section.

While we are unsure if this is real or not, we will say that it is a bit strange that this all took place on a random farm in Texas.