Kanye West's "Bully" Leaks Online And Fans Already Hate It

The vinyl version of Kanye West's upcoming album, Bully, has leaked online, and fans are not happy with what they're hearing. As seen in numerous posts on social media, users have been complaining about certain songs that sound like they've been made with the help of artificial intelligence.

"I can confidently say after listening to the full album leak, this is Kanye's worst project in his discography. Let alone the abhorrent use of ai on majority of the songs, the new production is COMPLETELY inferior to previous versions of bully as is genuinely atrocious," one fan argued on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "This is NOT ONLY the worst Ye project. It is one of the worst albums ive heard. Honestly this sounds like Yuno Miles remix of the V1. I feel sorry for Ye, this is awful. Actually I dont feel sorry, what was he thinking?"

One more added: "This is making me sad fr. Not only ai, but also completely unfinished with the same repeating choruses. Almost no song has verses (h&l, beauty and the beast ect) this is bad. Even if the dsp version aint ai, with no verses its the same bs."

When Is Kanye West Releasing "Bully"?

Kanye West will be releasing the official version of Bully on Friday, March 27. The news about the use of A.I. on the vinyl version of the project comes after Ye's team denied that there would be any of the technology, earlier this year. “(There) is no AI on Bully,” manager Peter Jideonwo wrote on X in January. Milo Yiannopoulos added at the time: " For those who need to hear it from a white man, No AI on Bully."

Fans Reactions

Those comments came despite Kanye West previously defending the use of A.I. during an interview with Justin Laboy. "It's like the next version of sampling," he said in February 2025. "Like when sampling happened, they hated it."