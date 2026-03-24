Kanye West Disappoints Fans With Apparent AI Vocals On “BULLY” Vinyl

Fans have been patiently waiting for Kanye West to release BULLY for a while now. The album is expected to drop this Friday (March 27), but already, some listeners are disappointed.

According to Kurrco, one supporter recently received their vinyl copy early, only to find that it features the old AI-generated vocals for "PREACHER MAN." Social media users have a lot to say about this, and are making their thoughts known on Twitter/X.

"If I listen to this album in 3 days and it’s the same sh*t from a year and a half ago, and it’s horribly mixed, mastered, and AI, I’m gonna f*cking lose it….. All this hype, delays and anticipation for what???" one user asks. "This dude sold ai vinyls to people if digital is ai too it’s safe to say Kanye West is no longer interested in making music," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Ye needs to step up."

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Kanye West's Apology

BULLY is said to feature themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence." It's not supposed to be an apology of any kind, however, and instead will serve as documentation of the Chicago artist's internal experience. He took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year to apologize to those he's offended over the years. He attributed his infamous tirades to bipolar disorder and claimed that he's since gotten professional help.

"The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help," he explained at the time. "It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable."