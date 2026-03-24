Kanye West Disappoints Fans With Apparent AI Vocals On “BULLY” Vinyl

BY Caroline Fisher
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Kanye West AI "BULLY" Vinyl
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West's long-awaited twelfth studio album, "BULLY," is expected to finally drop this Friday (March 27).

Fans have been patiently waiting for Kanye West to release BULLY for a while now. The album is expected to drop this Friday (March 27), but already, some listeners are disappointed.

According to Kurrco, one supporter recently received their vinyl copy early, only to find that it features the old AI-generated vocals for "PREACHER MAN." Social media users have a lot to say about this, and are making their thoughts known on Twitter/X.

"If I listen to this album in 3 days and it’s the same sh*t from a year and a half ago, and it’s horribly mixed, mastered, and AI, I’m gonna f*cking lose it….. All this hype, delays and anticipation for what???" one user asks. "This dude sold ai vinyls to people if digital is ai too it’s safe to say Kanye West is no longer interested in making music," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Ye needs to step up."

Read More: Kanye West Adds Yet Another Southern European Show To His World Tour

Kanye West's Apology

BULLY is said to feature themes of “remorse, memory, ego, faith, and consequence." It's not supposed to be an apology of any kind, however, and instead will serve as documentation of the Chicago artist's internal experience. He took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal earlier this year to apologize to those he's offended over the years. He attributed his infamous tirades to bipolar disorder and claimed that he's since gotten professional help.

"The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help," he explained at the time. "It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable."

"I lost touch with reality," he continued. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

Read More: Kanye West’s Team Challenges $150K Verdict In Malibu Mansion Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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