Kanye West’s Team Challenges $150K Verdict In Malibu Mansion Lawsuit

BY Tallie Spencer
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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The rapper’s legal team is now challenging a $150,000 jury verdict tied to his Malibu mansion.

Kanye West is pushing back. The rapper’s legal team is now challenging a $150,000 jury verdict tied to his Malibu mansion. They are looking to overturn the decision following a dispute over renovations to the beachfront property. The case centers on work done at the home, which reportedly left it in a stripped-down, unfinished state.

According to reports, West had a highly unconventional vision for the estate. He aimed to transform the luxury property into a minimalist, off-the-grid bunker, ordering the removal of key features including plumbing, cabinets, electrical systems, and even a built-in concrete fireplace.

That direction ultimately became a point of contention, leading to legal action and the recent verdict against him.

But the fight didn’t end with the jury’s decision. Saxon’s legal team, led by attorney Ronald Zambrano, is already pushing back on West’s attempt to revisit the case. “We have strong confidence the judge will make the same decision, disagree with defendants’ reading of the law, and leave the jury’s verdict as is,” Zambrano said.

Read More: Kanye West's SoFi Stadium Show Faces Immense Backlash From Jewish Activists

Kanye West Gives Brief Answers

Another attorney involved, Neama Rahmani, suggested the financial stakes could climb significantly. With legal fees and additional costs factored in, the total judgment could reportedly exceed $1 million.

During the trial, jurors sided with Saxon on one key point. They determined he should be classified as an employee rather than an independent contractor. However, they stopped short of finding any wrongdoing tied to wrongful termination, malice, or fraud.

West’s presence in court also didn’t go unnoticed. Jurors reportedly described him as appearing bored at times, while others felt his demeanor came off as dismissive during proceedings.

Still, West’s camp believes parts of the verdict actually work in their favor. His spokesperson, Milo Yiannopoulos, argued that the findings around contractor status should legally block the damages awarded in the case.

With both sides standing firm, the situation is far from settled. A hearing on West’s motion to dismiss is currently scheduled for April 15, 2026, where a judge will decide whether the verdict stands or gets thrown out entirely.

Read More: Kanye West Ordered To Pay Contractor $140K After Malibu Mansion Trial

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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