Kanye West's legal battle with Tony Saxon has finally come to an end. Unfortunately for him, however, the jury did not rule in his favor. KABC reports that earlier this week, he was ordered to pay Saxon $140K for lost wages and medical expenses. He must also pay Saxon's attorney fees, which are over $1 million.
Allegedly, Ye agreed to pay him $20K per week for working on his Malibu mansion in 2021. Instead, Saxon allegedly ended up getting just one $20K payment plus $100K in construction costs.
Saxon's legal team has issued a statement in response to the jury's decision. “Today’s mixed verdict is a vindication for our client, Tony Saxon," Ronald Zambrano, employment chair of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said. "Ye’s lawyers called him a liar, a fraud, and a malingerer in court."
Tony Saxon's Legal Team Reacts To Beating Kanye West
"His medical records, bank records, and personal family history were dissected, mocked, and vilified," he also added. "Yeezy representative Milo Yiannopoulos maligned him and our firm in the press. Ye’s team demanded that Tony pay them to resolve the case and issue a public apology. Most people would have folded.
"In true David-vs.-Goliath fashion, Mr. Saxon stood firm against one of the biggest celebrities in the world, with the truth on his side," Zambrano concluded.
“Though the jury’s award was less than we asked for, the California Labor Code allows us to recover our attorney’s fees and costs. When it’s all said and done, the judgment against Ye should be more than $1 million,” president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, explained. “We will not be bullied by Ye, his team, or anyone else. We thank the jury for their time and their verdict, and we look forward to continuing to represent employees who have been treated unfairly and who refuse to be intimidated or silenced.”