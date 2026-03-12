Kanye West's legal battle with Tony Saxon has finally come to an end. Unfortunately for him, however, the jury did not rule in his favor. KABC reports that earlier this week, he was ordered to pay Saxon $140K for lost wages and medical expenses. He must also pay Saxon's attorney fees, which are over $1 million.

Allegedly, Ye agreed to pay him $20K per week for working on his Malibu mansion in 2021. Instead, Saxon allegedly ended up getting just one $20K payment plus $100K in construction costs.

Saxon's legal team has issued a statement in response to the jury's decision. “Today’s mixed verdict is a vindication for our client, Tony Saxon," Ronald Zambrano, employment chair of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said. "Ye’s lawyers called him a liar, a fraud, and a malingerer in court."

Tony Saxon's Legal Team Reacts To Beating Kanye West

Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"His medical records, bank records, and personal family history were dissected, mocked, and vilified," he also added. "Yeezy representative Milo Yiannopoulos maligned him and our firm in the press. Ye’s team demanded that Tony pay them to resolve the case and issue a public apology. Most people would have folded.

"In true David-vs.-Goliath fashion, Mr. Saxon stood firm against one of the biggest celebrities in the world, with the truth on his side," Zambrano concluded.