Kanye West is currently in a legal dispute with construction worker Tony Saxon. Saxon alleges that the Chicago rapper failed to pay him what was promised for work on his Malibu mansion and subjected him to unsafe working conditions.

Opening statements in their trial began earlier this week, and Milo Yiannopoulos came to Ye's defense outside the Los Angeles courthouse. He claimed that Saxon “was overpaid and underqualified and should have quit while he was ahead," per Courthouse News Service.

“He should have taken the quarter of a million dollars he was paid for six weeks’ work and run," he continued. "For a while, he did for two years…until a law firm got involved. Now we are here trying to figure out if anything that Tony Saxon has ever said is true."

Kanye West Mansion Trial

As for what took place inside the courtroom, Ye's lawyer Andrew Cherkasky also came to his defense. He denied Saxon's allegation that the Grammy-winner asked him to live on the property while it was being renovated, and insisted that his client wasn't aware of the conditions he was allegedly dealing with.

“It was Saxon who set for himself an impossible standard. He wanted to work 24/7, he wanted to camp at the house. He wanted to be the guy in charge,” he explained. “Ye will tell you he was shocked hearing there was no bathroom there. … Nobody asked [Saxon] to stay there, certainly not overnight.”