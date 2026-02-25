Milo Yiannopoulos Defends Kanye West Outside Courthouse During Mansion Trial

Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue.
Kanye West is currently in a legal battle with construction worker Tony Saxon, and yesterday, opening statements in their trial began.

Opening statements in their trial began earlier this week, and Milo Yiannopoulos came to Ye's defense outside the Los Angeles courthouse. He claimed that Saxon “was overpaid and underqualified and should have quit while he was ahead," per Courthouse News Service.

“He should have taken the quarter of a million dollars he was paid for six weeks’ work and run," he continued. "For a while, he did for two years…until a law firm got involved. Now we are here trying to figure out if anything that Tony Saxon has ever said is true."

Kanye West Mansion Trial
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson.

As for what took place inside the courtroom, Ye's lawyer Andrew Cherkasky also came to his defense. He denied Saxon's allegation that the Grammy-winner asked him to live on the property while it was being renovated, and insisted that his client wasn't aware of the conditions he was allegedly dealing with.

“It was Saxon who set for himself an impossible standard. He wanted to work 24/7, he wanted to camp at the house. He wanted to be the guy in charge,” he explained. “Ye will tell you he was shocked hearing there was no bathroom there. … Nobody asked [Saxon] to stay there, certainly not overnight.”

Cherkasky also alleged that there's “not a single medical record” that proves Saxon got hurt on the job. "[Saxon] claimed he broke his neck working for Ye. He did not,” he stated. “He’s a guy who had almost nothing who came across an opportunity to work for a billionaire.”

