Judge In Kanye West's Mansion Trial Demands Compliance With Dress Code

Kanye West has had a lot of experience with legal trouble before, but rarely has this manifested into a warning about courtroom dress etiquette. But it seems like that's exactly what Los Angeles County Judge Brock T. Hammond outlined in the final hearing before Ye's Malibu mansion lawsuit's trial begins next week.

For those unaware, in a lawsuit, construction worker Tony Saxon accused Kanye of not paying him what he promised for work on the Malibu property and subjecting him to unsafe working conditions. Kanye West launched a counter-suit alleging sabotage of the sale of this mansion, and it seems like this trial might smooth most of this out.

But according to Complex, Judge Hammond doesn't want any other antics to taint the courtroom process. During this final hearing, he reportedly told attorneys on both sides that everyone involved in court, whether it's witnesses or spectators, must stick to the standards of courtroom dress codes.

"The parties and witnesses you’re calling must comply with the basic dress code of the court," Judge Hammond reportedly remarked on Friday (February 20), warning that those who don't comply will not have permission to attend. "No hats, sunglasses, or revealing clothing. No drama."

This is curious because of the Chicago artist, his wife Bianca Censori, and their tendency to cause controversy with their fashion choices. Bianca Censori often wears revealing clothing, whereas Ye caught heat in the past for his embrace of different bigoted imageries.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, Bianca Censori's set to testify in Kanye West's trial, and reportedly, so is Kanye himself. So maybe this was a targeted comment on Judge Hammond's part, although folks could also be reading too deeply into a standard courtroom procedure. Either way, their connections to the courtroom process and their past fashion controversies make it hard to look at these remarks out of context.