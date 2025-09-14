kanye west sued

News
Music
Kanye West Ordered To Pay $76K In Legal Fees To Ex-Employee Amid Yeezy Harassment Lawsuit
Kanye West was recently ordered to pay $76K in legal fees, stemming from his attempt at having a harassment lawsuit dismissed.
By
Devin Morton
September 14, 2025
