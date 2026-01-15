Kanye West Suffers Major Loss Amid Legal Battle Over $57 Million Mansion

BY Caroline Fisher
Kanye West Legal Battle Mansion
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In 2023, Kanye West was sued by a construction consultant who alleges that he was put in "extreme danger."

Kanye West has faced his fair share of legal issues over the years. Back in 2023, for example, he was hit with a lawsuit by a construction consultant named Tony Saxon. In the lawsuit, Saxon claimed that he was hired by Ye in 2021 to oversee renovations to his Malibu home. The property has since been sold.

Allegedly, he also agreed to live at the site and provide 24-hour security in exchange for $20K per week. Saxon, however, alleges that he only received a single $20K payment. He also alleges that he was told to make changes to the home that put him in “extreme danger.”

This allegedly included bringing in large generators and removing all electricity and windows. Saxon refused, allegedly resulting in threats and marking the end of his role on the project.

Kanye West Bully Release Date
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, Ye filed a lawsuit of his own against Saxon, accusing him of having “wrongfully” placed a $1.8 million lien on the home. The lawsuit also accuses him of “launching an aggressive publicity campaign designed to pressure Ye, chill prospective transactions, and extract payment on disputed claims already being litigated in court.”

Ye argues that Saxon should not receive any payments related to the job, as he wasn't a licensed contractor, per Rolling Stone. At a recent court hearing, a Los Angeles County judge rejected this notion, ruling that this is up for a jury to decide. “We’re looking forward to presenting evidence and testimony to the jury in March,” Saxon's lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, said after the hearing.

News of Ye's latest legal loss comes just a couple of weeks before he's expected to drop his album, Bully. The project is slated for release on January 30 and is available to pre-save now.

