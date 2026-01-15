Kanye West Denied Trademark For “Yews”

Recently, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office abandoned several of Kanye West's trademark applications. RadarOnline exclusively reports that this included 20 applications for the name “Yews.” Applications for “Yews” were filed across various categories, including household goods, jewelry, food, beverages, clothing, and more. In 2024, Ye launched an alt-right website called Yews News, which only lasted a few months.

Many of the applications expired because Ye's trademark firm, Ox Paha, didn't demonstrate how the trademarks would be used in time. Reportedly, zero Ox Paha applications have been approved by the trademark office in the past five years. Other abandoned applications include Ye, Yeezus, Yeezy Sound, Donda, and more.

News of the abandoned trademark applications comes just a couple of months after the Chicago rapper met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto. During the meeting, he expressed remorse for his antisemitic past.

When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings," a post shared on Rabbi Pinto's Instagram page following the meeting said. "The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace."

As for what else is going on in the world of Ye these days, he's also currently gearing up to drop his new album, Bully. The project is slated for release on January 30, 2026. The tracklist is out now, and it's available to pre-save. So far, roughly 500,000 people have pre-saved Bully on Spotify. This makes it the fourth-most pre-saved album on the platform right now. It follows Joji's Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz's The Mountain, and the Wuthering Heights soundtrack by Charli xcx.