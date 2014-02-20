For those unaware, Ox is an emcee out of Queensbridge, New York City, a prominent member of the L-Gang and a former affiliate of DJ Self. He makes street records radio friendly without sounding watered down or generic.

Throughout his career, he's collaborated with the likes of Lil Kim, Jim Jones, Prodigy, Mobb Deep, Red Cafe, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and many more.

The last we heard of OX was the October 2011 single "Why We Here", which featured Vado on the assist. Although we haven't heard anything else from him in a minute, stay tuned for updates on his career.