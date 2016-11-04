Dress Code
- SportsDominique Wilkins Claims Atlanta Restaurant Was Racist Towards HimDominique Wilkins was refused service at an Atlanta restaurant after they claimed he didn't meet their dress code.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJeff Garcia Trashes Cam Newton For Pregame OutfitsJeff Garcia criticized Cam Newton for the way he dresses on NBC, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- RandomSouthwest Forces Passenger To Borrow Captain's Shirt To Cover "Lewd" TopSouthwest Airlines forced a passenger to borrow the captain's t-shirt after she violated the dress code.By Cole Blake
- RandomBlack Teen Withheld From Graduation Ceremony Unless He Cuts His LocsDeAndre Arnold's Trinidadian roots won't be suppressed. By Dominiq R.
- SportsSerena Williams' Off-White Tennis Outfit Made Waves At The French OpenWilliams used the outfit as a message to her haters.By Alexander Cole
- MusicScHoolboy Q Horrified By A$AP Rocky's Latest Underwear CampaignScHoolboy Q sets the A$AP Mob dress code from his consultant position.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTexas Mom Says She Will Not Cut Son's Dreadlocks Off Amid School's RequestShame on Spring Valley Elementary School.By Chantilly Post
- Music6ix9ine Not Allowed Conjugal Visits While In JailTekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend basically have no privacy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Traces Her Humble Beginnings With Extravagant "Money" Picture-ReelCardi B cheats the norm by posing in 9 outfits over the course of one day.By Devin Ch
- SportsNike Issues Statement Defending Serena Williams & Her "Catsuit"Serena Williams speaks out against the French Open ban: "Everything's Fine."By Devin Ch
- MusicFat Joe & Entourage Reportedly Walk Out On Restaurant Over Dress CodeRuth’s Chris Steak House may have lost a loyal client. By Chantilly Post
- WrestlingAl-Qaeda Condemns Saudi Kingdom For Hosting WWE EventSee why Al-Qaeda isn't pleased with Wrestling's "skin tight" dress code.By Devin Ch
- Sneakers"Dress Code" Reebok Question Mid Available NowRelease details for the Dress Code Questions.By Kyle Rooney