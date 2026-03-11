Kanye West's SoFi Stadium Show Faces Immense Backlash From Jewish Activists

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kanye West previously took out a full page in The Wall Street Journal to apologize to the Jewish community.

SoFi Stadium is coming under fire from Sam Yebri, a politician and Jewish advocate, for hosting a Kanye West concert in April. Speaking with the California Post, Yebri described the event as offensive to the Jewish community in Los Angeles.

“Sofi hosting a Ye concert after his years of hate-filled vitriol and Nazi-inspired music spits in the face of every Jewish person in Los Angeles," he remarked. “Events need venues. Venues make choices. Sofi made a despicable choice. Would Sofi host a neo-Nazi rally or ISIS convention too?”

Yebri did admit that there is one condition in which he believes it'd be okay for West to continue with the performance. “Unless Ye is planning to use his concert to apologize, heal wounds, and disavow antisemitism, everyone who attends is supporting and normalizing anti-Jewish racism," he further said.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League agreed that an apology is long-overdue, but wouldn't "automatically undo his long history of antisemitism."

Read More: La Roux Backs Alleged Victim In Kanye West's "Horrific" Sexual Assault Case

Kanye West’s Apology

Kanye West previously apologized to the Jewish community in a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. "I lost touch with reality," he admitted. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

"In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it," he further said. "One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

Kanye West announced his concert at SoFi Stadium, earlier this week. It will mark his first performance in Los Angeles in five years.

Read More: New Development Suggests Kanye West's "Bully" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Music Kanye West Fans Aren't Ready To Forgive Him Just Yet
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Finally Confirms Release Date For "Bully"
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West Blames His Bipolar Condition On His Infamous 2002 Car Crash
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Music Kanye West's Lawyers Argue Nazi Remarks Were Merely "Art"
Comments 0