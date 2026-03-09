Kanye West Reveals He's Ending Five-Year Performing Drought In Iconic U.S. City

Kanye West has been traveling the world this year thanks to his global concert tour and today, he's adding another stop to his itinerary. Per TMZ, Ye is heading back to Los Angeles, California on April 3 for a one-night performance.

It'll take place at the humungous SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. Like most of his other previous or upcoming venues, this one has another capacity north of 60,000. The NFL stadium, which was built in 2020 for a whopping $5+ million, can withstand just over 70,000 people.

Up until this point, Kanye West has had no problem putting butts in seats and leaving zero open. During his first of two shows in Mexico City in January, he filled every one of the 74,000 chairs. In turn, that broke the attendance record at Plaza de Toros.

TMZ caught wind of the concert reveal on Ticketmaster and on the page, it details when fans can grab their tickets. General on sale for the event kicks off on March 11 (Wednesday), at 10:00 a.m. PT, or 7:00 a.m. ET.

Kanye West's Global Tour

While this concert announcement is exciting on its own, it's even more so for Ye fans in the iconic city. As you saw in the title, this will put an end to a five-year drought of him putting on a show there.

In 2021, he and on-again off-again rival Drake put on a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in L.A. That was streamable on Prime Video at the time.

It would have been a slightly shorter gap if he had performed in 2022. However, this was right around the time Kanye West became Ye and tarnished his image. He was slated to hit the stage but a photo of him in a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt put an end to that.

But now that he's on a better path, more and more places are starting to welcome the Chicago talent back in their communities. He's got plenty more tour stops on this global trek of his. In fact, on March 29, he will be in New Delhi, India next.