Kanye West Has Chosen The Next Location For His Global Concert Tour

BY Zachary Horvath
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West has planned out several exclusive shows across the globe this year and he just added another to his schedule.

Kanye West's 2026 has been taking shape at a decent pace this year. While he's still got a long way to go to rebuilding his image, he did take ownership of his racist rants and comments directed at the Jewish community.

On top of the personal perspective, musically, he's seemingly on the cusp of dropping his next solo album. That's still a big question mark honestly, but it is a possibility. However, what's more concrete are these global concerts he's been putting together.

To kick things off, he revisited Mexico City for the first time in roughly a decade and a half for consecutive performances. There, he sold out 74,000 seats for the first go-around at the famous Monumental Plaza de Toros.

Soon, he'll be heading to New Delhi, India next where he will take the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stage on March 29. That location can withstand 60,000 people.

Then, in July, Ye and Travis Scott will be headlining the inaugural Helwatt Festival on July 17 and 18. That will go down at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia.

There are also ones coming up in the Netherlands and France, too.

But now, the Chicago rapper has just added a sixth concert to his docket. Caught by Kurrco, he will be traveling to Madrid, Spain on July 30, roughly two weeks after his Helwatt appearances.

When Is Kanye West's Bully Releasing?

Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano will play host, which is where the Atletico Madrid soccer team calls home. Currently, it can contain 70.4K spectators. If those Mexico City shows were any indication, then we wouldn't be shocked if Kanye packed the house again.

If you want to access tickets, click this link here.

This announcement surfaces amid the hype surrounding that aforementioned solo album, Bully. As it stands, Spotify's countdown has it slated for release in two weeks. March 20 is the date but there have been rumors of it being moved back by another week to the 27th.

However, there's also potential for a more extensive delay based on some tidbits from a February GQ interview. Frazier Tharpe sat down with Larry Jackson, founder of rising record label gamma., who inked a deal with Ye for Bully.

He didn't comment much on the project, but Tharpe hinted at a grand rollout similar to the ones for Donda and Yeezus, both of which Jackson assisted with. "Jackson did tease that anyone who remembers the rollouts for past Ye albums like Yeezus and Donda—both of which Jackson helped launch—should know what’s in store."

