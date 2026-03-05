Nicki Minaj is making more headlines for her politics than for her music these days. While this has come as a major disappointment to many of her former fans, others are still in her corner. Recently, for example, Jasmine Crockett lost her Texas Democratic Senate primary race to state Rep. James Talarico. This led to celebration among some of the Barbz, as Crockett spoke out against Nicki following her public support for Donald Trump.

“I just don’t do sellouts, especially in this moment,” she told TMZ last month. “Things are too serious. There are too many people that are being harmed.”

“And especially with her being an immigrant, then deciding to go and cozy up to this administration that is specifically putting targets on the backs of immigrants and anyone who stands with them," Crockett continued. "That is wrong, and I don’t even understand how you can play with it and pretend like it’s anything but wrong."

At the time, Crockett added that she's "always" been more of a Cardi B fan anyway.

Cardi B Supports Jasmine Crockett

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, campaigns in Lubbock at the HideAway Event Center Feb. 23, 2026. Jacob Lujan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What happened to jasmine Crockett was karma, this woman clowned Nicki Minaj and others Insulting the Latino community and then tried to remake herself you can’t burn bridges, and win elections," one Barb writes on Twitter/X. "The Barbz and Nicki always get the last laugh!," another claims.

News of Crockett's loss comes just a few days after Cardi B showed her support for her in a PSA on her Instagram Story. "Listen up, y’all, early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win," she explained. "She is running for U.S. Senate and if you want somebody that’s going to fight for your rights, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that’s going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett."

Crockett reposted Cardi's message on Twitter/X, captioning it, "Okurrr. Y’all heard my good sis!!! She’s on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We’ve got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!! #JasmineForUS #TexasTough."