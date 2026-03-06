Kanye West’s Team Mocks Injured Witness During Ongoing Civil Trial

Kanye West is back in the headlines as his legal battle tied to a Malibu construction project continues to unfold in court. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Tony Saxon, who claims he was injured while working on the renovation of the rapper’s multimillion-dollar property and was never properly compensated for the work.

During recent proceedings, a witness named Jeromy Holding appeared in court to support Saxon’s claims. Holding previously worked alongside the plaintiff on the renovation of West’s $57 million Ando-designed home in Malibu and testified about the conditions on the job site at the time. His testimony drew attention for the details he shared about the project. But more notably, he took the stand with heavily bandaged fingers.

According to reports, Holding recently suffered a serious accident that resulted in severe injuries to his hand. The handyman reportedly required surgery to reattach one of his fingers before appearing in court.

The situation quickly became a talking point after comments from Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been representing West and the Yeezy brand during the dispute. Yiannopoulos questioned the credibility of the witness while speaking about the case publicly.

Referring to Holding as a key witness for the plaintiff, Yiannopoulos criticized Saxon’s legal team for calling him to testify about construction practices and site safety. He also referenced the witness’s recent injury in a remark that quickly circulated online.



“Jeremy, the plaintiff’s star witness, the guy Tony Saxon called upon to speak about construction and site safety on the Ando house site,” Yiannopoulos said during an interview with The Mirror. “The guy who sliced three of his own fingers off last week. What a sad world.”

Construction Worker Alleges Kanye Created Unsafe Working Conditions

The lawsuit itself centers on claims that Saxon was hired to help oversee work on the minimalist concrete residence designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Saxon alleges he experienced unsafe working conditions while on the job. He also alleges he was not paid for portions of his work during the renovation.

As HNHH previously reported, Saxon also claimed that Kanye forced him to live at the property. Saying that he had to work around the clock to fulfill a security role he didn't originally sign up for. The contractor claimed that Ye woke him up twice without warning in the middle of the night.