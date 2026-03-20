Kanye West Adds Yet Another Southern European Show To His World Tour

BY Zachary Horvath
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2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Kanye West performs during 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Kanye West has proven so far that he's still an industry titan and he's seeing no reason to stop adding more shows to his world tour.

Kanye West is looking to make 2026 his comeback year it appears with his recent apology to the Jewish community and this world tour. So far, fans in the cities he's been visiting/will visit have shown out by filling up the ticket queues and filling the seats.

He's actually had to add extra nights in certain cities because of that. He's done so with Mexico City and Los Angeles respectively. Ye is giving himself the chance to do so again after announcing another stop in Southern Europe.

Specifically, he will be revisiting the Iberian Peninsula on August 7 when he travels to Portugal per Kurrco. A week before this performance, he will have hit the stage in Madrid.

Fans out in the beautiful country will need to head out to Algarve. That city is home to Estadio Algarve, which can withstand around 30,000 spectators. In comparison, it will be one of Ye's smaller concerts in that regard.

However, 30,000 is nothing to sneeze at and based on previous ticket sales, he should have no problem selling this performance out. If you want to grab tickets, click this link here.

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When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?

Ahead of this show Ye will head to India (New Delhi on March 29), Italy (Reggio Emilia on July 18), the Netherlands (Arnhem on June 6), and then France (Marseille on June 11).

The aforementioned Spain show takes place on July 30 whereas the two in L.A. are on April 1 and April 3.

Hopefully, fans in attendance will get to hear Bully live. Supposedly, the record will hit streaming platforms on March 27, which is next Friday. That means folks at the New Delhi concert will get dibs on hearing the 13-track collection live first.

Of course, given Kanye West's history of delaying albums, including this one, there's a chance it gets moved back. But Charlamagne Tha God did say he heard it was releasing this month, so we will see if his source is correct.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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