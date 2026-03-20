Kanye West is looking to make 2026 his comeback year it appears with his recent apology to the Jewish community and this world tour. So far, fans in the cities he's been visiting/will visit have shown out by filling up the ticket queues and filling the seats.
He's actually had to add extra nights in certain cities because of that. He's done so with Mexico City and Los Angeles respectively. Ye is giving himself the chance to do so again after announcing another stop in Southern Europe.
Specifically, he will be revisiting the Iberian Peninsula on August 7 when he travels to Portugal per Kurrco. A week before this performance, he will have hit the stage in Madrid.
Fans out in the beautiful country will need to head out to Algarve. That city is home to Estadio Algarve, which can withstand around 30,000 spectators. In comparison, it will be one of Ye's smaller concerts in that regard.
However, 30,000 is nothing to sneeze at and based on previous ticket sales, he should have no problem selling this performance out. If you want to grab tickets, click this link here.
When Is Kanye West Dropping Bully?
Ahead of this show Ye will head to India (New Delhi on March 29), Italy (Reggio Emilia on July 18), the Netherlands (Arnhem on June 6), and then France (Marseille on June 11).
The aforementioned Spain show takes place on July 30 whereas the two in L.A. are on April 1 and April 3.
Hopefully, fans in attendance will get to hear Bully live. Supposedly, the record will hit streaming platforms on March 27, which is next Friday. That means folks at the New Delhi concert will get dibs on hearing the 13-track collection live first.
Of course, given Kanye West's history of delaying albums, including this one, there's a chance it gets moved back. But Charlamagne Tha God did say he heard it was releasing this month, so we will see if his source is correct.