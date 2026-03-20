Nelly & Ashanti's Reality TV Show Secures Renewal For Season 2

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nelly Ashanti Reality TV Show Renewal Season 2
Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A general view as special guest Nelly and Ashanti are introduced to the fans during a game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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"Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together" premiered in June of last year, and became one of Peacock's biggest reality television successes.

Nelly and Ashanti are one of the most notable celebrity power couples in the worlds of hip-hop and R&B, a reputation they're putting on the small screen once again. According to Deadline, Peacock has just renewed their We Belong Together reality television show for a second season.

Production will reportedly begin this month and aim for a premiere date later this year. For those unaware, the show focuses on the couple's careers, personal lives, their toddler KK, business ventures, and spotlit moments. Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media will produce, with a slew of executive producers including the couple themselves, Tina Douglas, J Erving, Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O'Connell, Nick Alarcon, Steve Michaels, Simon Thomas, Ariel Brozell, Oji Singletary, and Asabi Lee.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together premiered in June of last year. It reportedly became Peacock's second-highest-reaching unscripted original first-year show, garnering a lot of praise for the eight-episode docuseries.

We will see if Season 2 is even better than the first. With recent life updates for both stars, we're sure it will be a similarly engaging and compelling peek behind the curtain.

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Nelly & Ashanti's Relationship History
Ashanti Nelly
Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Ashanti performs the national anthem before game four of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Nelly and Ashanti have dated for years, but it was only relatively recently that they really took things to the next level. They began to go out in 2003, but the romance faded by 2013. However, ten years later, they got back together and tied the knot in 2023. They welcomed their son Kareem Kenkaide "KK" Haynes in July of 2024.

With this expansive relationship history in mind, fans hold the couple in high regard. We Belong Together's second season will only add to that iconic status, as the two are navigating taking care of a toddler.

While Nelly and Ashanti still tackle relationship drama every now and then, their supporters love to see them in this life space right now. They continue to stand by one another and drum up more interest in their relationship, whether online or on television screens nationwide. Fans only hope that We Belong Together's Season 2 will be even more compelling than the show's initial run.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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