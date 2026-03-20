Nelly & Ashanti's Reality TV Show Secures Renewal For Season 2

Nelly and Ashanti are one of the most notable celebrity power couples in the worlds of hip-hop and R&B, a reputation they're putting on the small screen once again. According to Deadline, Peacock has just renewed their We Belong Together reality television show for a second season.

Production will reportedly begin this month and aim for a premiere date later this year. For those unaware, the show focuses on the couple's careers, personal lives, their toddler KK, business ventures, and spotlit moments. Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media will produce, with a slew of executive producers including the couple themselves, Tina Douglas, J Erving, Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O'Connell, Nick Alarcon, Steve Michaels, Simon Thomas, Ariel Brozell, Oji Singletary, and Asabi Lee.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together premiered in June of last year. It reportedly became Peacock's second-highest-reaching unscripted original first-year show, garnering a lot of praise for the eight-episode docuseries.

We will see if Season 2 is even better than the first. With recent life updates for both stars, we're sure it will be a similarly engaging and compelling peek behind the curtain.

Nelly & Ashanti's Relationship History

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Ashanti performs the national anthem before game four of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Nelly and Ashanti have dated for years, but it was only relatively recently that they really took things to the next level. They began to go out in 2003, but the romance faded by 2013. However, ten years later, they got back together and tied the knot in 2023. They welcomed their son Kareem Kenkaide "KK" Haynes in July of 2024.

With this expansive relationship history in mind, fans hold the couple in high regard. We Belong Together's second season will only add to that iconic status, as the two are navigating taking care of a toddler.