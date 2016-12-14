renewed
- TVMichael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate "Power Book II: Ghost" Season Three Renewal"Power Book II: Ghost" will return for a third season, with Brett Mahoney as the new showrunner.By Joshua Robinson
- TVHulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" Will Return For A Third & Final SeasonHulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" still ain't nuthin ta f**** wit.By Joshua Robinson
- TV50 Cent's "BMF" Series Renewed For Season 250 Cent celebrates after Starz renews BMF for a second season days after the series premiere. By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Reacts To "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Getting Renewed50 Cent's upcoming series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" has already been renewed for a second season.By Alex Zidel
- TVThe Walking Dead Renewed For 11th Season"The Walking Dead" has been renewed for another season.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentDonald Glover’s “Atlanta” Renewed For 4th Season: ReportFX's hit series will be coming back for at least two more seasons.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentDrake's HBO Show "Euphoria" Renewed For Second Season"Euphoria" starring Zendaya is coming back for a second season. By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Russian Doll" Renewed By Netflix For Second Season"Russian Doll" will be coming back soon!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJada & Willow Smith Celebrate "Red Table Talk" Season Renewal With Cute Selfie20 more episodes will be coming soon. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" Has Been Renewed For A Tenth SeasonCue the ominous violins and passionate cries of "CARL?!"By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Narcos: Mexico" Renewed For A Second SeasonMaybe they'll get Offset this time.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNetflix Comedy "Big Mouth" Is Renewed For A Third SeasonSomewhere in the world, Lil Yachty is celebrating. By hnhh
- Entertainment"Titans" Renewed For A Second Season Prior To Series PremiereDC is putting all their faith in "Titans"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Insecure" Gets Renewed For Season 4More on Issa's trials and tribulations coming soon.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Better Call Saul" Has Been Renewed For Fifth SeasonSeason four begins on August 6.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRemy Ma & Papoose Renew Their Wedding VowsRemy Ma & Papoose renewed their wedding vows this past weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Has Been Renewed For A Third Season On FXAtlanta is coming back for a third season.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"American Dad!" Renewed For Two More Seasons"American Dad!" will see more crazy happenings by the Smith family.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Renewed For Season Three"Stranger Things" will be returning to The Upside Down.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLudacris' "Fear Factor" Reboot Renewed For A Second Season"Fear Factor" will be coming back next year.By Matt F
- EntertainmentViceland’s "Desus & Mero" Gets Renewed For Season 2"Desus & Mero" are coming back for a second season next year on Viceland.By Kevin Goddard
- TV"Rob & Chyna" Renewed For 2nd Season In 2017The E! channel announces that "Rob & Chyna" was a hit. Eight more episodes have been planned for 2017. By Angus Walker