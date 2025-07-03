Nelly Reveals His Favorite Song By Wife Ashanti Is This 2002 Heartbroken Ballad

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nelly and Ashanti got married in 2023 before the two had their first child. The wedding ceremony was private until 2024.

Nelly and Ashanti have amassed huge fanbases with their signature hits, but they have only collaborated on one song together with 2008’s “Body on Me.”

Promoting their new reality show, Nelly would reveal his favorite Ashanti record while playing a game with the singer’s catalog. In a interview with Cocoa Butter, Nelly selected “Baby” over other Ashanti hits like “Foolish” and “Always on Time.”

“Baby” appeared on Ashanti’s debut album. It was a 2002 heartbreaker that raced up the Billboard charts. Her husband would tease her while picking the hit over her other classics. 

Nelly shared that while “Rain on Me” carries weight from a different chapter in their relationship, “Baby” feels more meaningful now.

“Rain on Me was at a different time in our relationship,” Nelly said. “We gon’ slide that along and stick with ‘Baby.’” 

Nelly & Ashanti 

He also noted that “Baby” stands out because it is a solo Ashanti track, with no featured artists. “Some of those records include my brother Ja,” he added. “But ‘Baby’ is all my wife. I’m riding with that one.”

While promoting their new show, Nelly is beginning the rollout of his sequel country album, Heartland II. The forthcoming album will build on the 2023 original that fully submerged the rap star into country music. 

The project expands on the country-rap blend that fueled his earlier success, offering a fresh mix of genres that highlights his Southern roots. Throughout the album, Nelly explores themes of resilience, love, and small-town pride, delivering lyrics that resonate with listeners across cultures.

Heartland ll will push sound into new territory without losing his signature charm. The production pairs twangy guitars with trap-inspired drums and smooth melodic hooks, creating tracks that appeal to fans of both country and hip-hop. 

No official word on the album’s release date yet. The album is led by the new single “Spin The Block.”

